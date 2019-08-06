2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X Visualized In A New Rendering

The 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X will be launched with a BSVI-compliant engine early next year

Royal Enfield, the iconic South India-based bike maker, has been busy developing a new range of motorcycles, which have been spotted testing on numerous occasions. Based on these sightings, a speculative digital rendering has visualized the 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X model.

While the company is yet to let out an official word on the aesthetics of the new model, the spy shots have revealed that the 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X won’t look too different from the existing version. However, there will be some significant changes towards the rear, where it will get several new bits.

Upfront, the 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X will retain the classic look of the current model. It will come with a round headlamp, a round-ish fuel tank and black paint on some of the cycle parts. However, the updated version of the motorcycle will have a split-style seat instead of the single-piece unit found on the current model.

At the rear, the 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X will have round taillamp, low-set traffic indicators and a revised number plate. Like the current version, the refreshed model will have conventional telescopic forks at front and gas-charged twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking will come from disc brakes on both the wheels. Dual-channel ABS will be a standard feature.

The 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X will sport an updated version of the current motorcycle’s engine. The reworked will comply to the BSVI norms and is likely to churn out a slightly higher power output.

In its current state, the single-cylinder 499cc engine produces a maximum power of 27.57 PS at 5,250 RPM and a peak torque of 41.3 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The motor comes mated to a five-speed transmission. For the BSVI model, the drive-chain will be re-positioned to the left hand side. The launch of the 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X is expected to take place in early 2020.