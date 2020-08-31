2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan Launching In The US Soon

2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan for the US will be similar to the domestic version and it will continue to use the 411 cc air-cooled FI engine

Royal Enfield will be introducing the 2020 Himalayan in the United States in the coming weeks and its pre-bookings will officially commence on September 1. The homegrown manufacturer is riding high on the momentum created by the 650 Twins in the International markets and a few months ago, the Interceptor 650 ended up as the most sold motorcycle in the United Kingdom.

The company is also betting big with the Himalayan dual purpose adventure tourer. The latest version of the Himalayan has been well received among customers, not just in India but globally and Royal Enfield is looking to capitalise it. The adv will be shipped from Royal Enfield’s production facility in Tamil Nadu to the US and it will be identical to the India-spec Version.

Royal Enfield gave many notable updates to the 2020 Himalayan along with the changes to meet BSVI emission standards. They include switchable ABS system for having some rearwards sliding fun, hazard light to improve the safety quotient especially in the dark, newly designed side stand and so on. It has also become more attractive with the addition of new colour schemes.

Currently, the Royal Enfield Himalayan is sold in Sleet Grey, Granite Black, Lake Blue, Rock Red and Gravel Gray paint jobs. As for the performance, the US version will also be equipped with the 411 cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected engine. It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is paired with a five-speed transmission. The more stringent BSVI emission had led to the 500 cc range comprising of Classic, Bullet and Thunderbird discontinued. The Classic 500 is also being taken out of the equation in the overseas markets and the Classic 500 Tribute Edition signalled the end of the legendary product in the United Kingdom.

In India, Royal Enfield is looking at introducing a new range of motorcycles based on the J platform. Kicking things off will be the Meteor 350 that will act as a replacement to the Thunderbird 350 and it will be offered in three variants namely Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. RE is also testing the next generation Classic 350, a flagship Bobber and the Hunter.