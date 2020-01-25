2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 Delivery Begins In India

2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 gets notable updates and new colour schemes and is priced from Rs. 1.86 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Only a few weeks ago, Royal Enfield introduced its first BSVI compliant Classic series model in the domestic market before launching the 2020 Himalayan with engine updates to meet the stringent emission standards. The homegrown manufacturer is expected to discontinue the 499 cc powertrain powering the Classic, Bullet and Thunderbird range.

In its place, a reported new fuel-injected mill with higher engine capacity positioned between the 346 cc and 499 cc will be part of the package in the heavily upgraded next generation versions of the trio likely bound for later this year. We will know more about it in the later stages but before that the deliveries of the BSVI Himalayan have commenced across the country.

The 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan has a starting price of Rs. 1.86 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and it gets two brand new colour schemes namely Lake Blue and Rock Red. They are priced close to Rs. 2,000 more than Rs. 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) tag the Sleet Grey and Gravel Grey paint options carry.

So, what else has changed in the updated Himalayan? The adventure motorcycle gains the much-needed switchable ABS system as anti-lock brakes can be disengaged at the rear wheel if desired for more sideways action and it enhances the off-road riding fun for enthusiasts and owners. RE has made revisions to the brake mechanism this time around and is claimed to reduce the stopping distance.

This was in response to listening to the customers’ feedback. Other nitty-gritty details include the introduction of the hazard lamp switch and the side stand that leans more than that of the outgoing motorcycle. As for the performance, the 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan uses a 411 cc single-cylinder engine producing 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm of peak torque.

While the torque output stays identical, the power figure has gone down slightly. Royal Enfield has also updated the ECU to offer better performance overall and the instrument console has white backlit colour. The Himalayan’s sales have improved in recent times due to buyers’ affinity towards advs and the trend is expected to continue.

