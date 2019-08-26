2020 Royal Enfield Classic With BS-VI Engine Rendered

Royal Enfield is planning to launch the updated Classic series and this rendering of the upcoming model highlights the design changes

It’s been long since Royal Enfield updated its best-selling Classic range including 350 cc and 500 cc models in India. Even though the Chennai based bike manufacturer keeps experimenting with colour options, there never has been a change to the mechanicals. Now Royal Enfield is planning to launch the 2020 next-gen Classic series with the BS-VI technology and the bikes have been spotted testing under heavy camouflage.

Thanks to IAB, we might have an idea on how the upcoming new model might look like. IAB has made a rendering of the BS-VI 2020 Royal Enfield Classic model and as per the renderings, the new Royal Enfield Classic won’t look drastically different than the current model, while it will have many mechanical changes.

It looks like the renderings take inspiration from Thunderbird range adding its cruiser inspired design to the Classic model. It continues to get spherical headlight at the front with chrome mask and twin pilot lamps. The fuel tank has a chrome fuel filler cap and the side panels and the fenders will undergo many design changes.

The instrument console will be fully digital, while the analogue speedometer will remain. The switchgear will have rotary-style dials to control functions like engine-kill, high/low beam control. The major difference is visible in the saddle setup which will not get the springs under the rider seat but will continue to get split-seat setup.

The 2020 Classic will now get fuel injection tech as standard and will be BS-VI compliant. While the current 499 cc motor already uses fuel injectors, the 346 cc version features a carburettor system. There will be O2 sensors and catalytic converter to comply with the upcoming stringent emission norms.

The output is expected to remain the same, which means the 346 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor will produce 20.07 PS and 28 Nm, while the 499 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine pumps out 27.57 PS and 41.3 Nm.

The 2020 Classic series will continue to use telescopic front forks and twin-sided rear springs, while the stopping power will come from disc brakes on both wheels and dual-channel ABS.