2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge Edition Released

By
Team GaadiWaadi
-
Rolls-Royce BLACK BADGE CULLINAN-3

The Black Badge edition of the 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan comes with several cosmetic updates for the exterior and interior along with a significant power update

First launched in 2016, the Rolls Royce has been the epitome of luxury SUVs. The only SUV in the Goodwood-based luxury car marque has been a hit amongst the elite and has done well to bring new customers under the umbrella of the Spirit of Ecstasy.

In a bid to further capitalize on the popularity of the Cullinan, Rolls Royce has come up with a Black Badge edition that brings in a slew of updates to further enhance the appeal of this model.

On the outside, the 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge bears new 22-inch alloy wheels which are flanked by the company’s first-ever set of painted brake callipers with a glossy red finish. You also get a dark front grille that is reserved for the new special version. In spite of such minor updates, the Black Badge edition ends up looking sportier than the regular version.

Rolls-Royce BLACK BADGE CULLINAN-2

The interior of the 2020 Rolls Royce Black Edition gets some more bespoke updates to give a sportier look. The cabin gets tasteful trim finished in a carbon-fibre look. In order to obtain a racier look, every panel is treated with six coats of lacquer before being hand-polished to a perfect finish after 72 hours of storage.

Typical of other Black Badge models from the company, the 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Edition comes with a power update to compliment the cosmetic changes. The 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 now pumps out 600 hp and 664 ft-lb, which is a bump of 29 hp and 37 lb-ft over the standard power figures. You also get a new exhaust that has a sportier sound note.

Rolls-Royce BLACK BADGE CULLINAN-1

The ZF-sourced 8-speed automatic transmission now works in tandem with a new ‘Intuitive Throttle’ for a more aggressive shift timing. The suspension benefits from front and rear active axles working with each other to offer a scintillating performance based on the throttle and steering inputs.

The standard Rolls Royce Cullinan can sprint from 0 to 96 kmph in just 4.9 seconds. The Black Badge edition reduces this figure by another 0.1 second.