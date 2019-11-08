2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge Edition Released

The Black Badge edition of the 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan comes with several cosmetic updates for the exterior and interior along with a significant power update

First launched in 2016, the Rolls Royce has been the epitome of luxury SUVs. The only SUV in the Goodwood-based luxury car marque has been a hit amongst the elite and has done well to bring new customers under the umbrella of the Spirit of Ecstasy.

In a bid to further capitalize on the popularity of the Cullinan, Rolls Royce has come up with a Black Badge edition that brings in a slew of updates to further enhance the appeal of this model.

On the outside, the 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge bears new 22-inch alloy wheels which are flanked by the company’s first-ever set of painted brake callipers with a glossy red finish. You also get a dark front grille that is reserved for the new special version. In spite of such minor updates, the Black Badge edition ends up looking sportier than the regular version.

The interior of the 2020 Rolls Royce Black Edition gets some more bespoke updates to give a sportier look. The cabin gets tasteful trim finished in a carbon-fibre look. In order to obtain a racier look, every panel is treated with six coats of lacquer before being hand-polished to a perfect finish after 72 hours of storage.

Typical of other Black Badge models from the company, the 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Edition comes with a power update to compliment the cosmetic changes. The 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 now pumps out 600 hp and 664 ft-lb, which is a bump of 29 hp and 37 lb-ft over the standard power figures. You also get a new exhaust that has a sportier sound note.

The ZF-sourced 8-speed automatic transmission now works in tandem with a new ‘Intuitive Throttle’ for a more aggressive shift timing. The suspension benefits from front and rear active axles working with each other to offer a scintillating performance based on the throttle and steering inputs.

The standard Rolls Royce Cullinan can sprint from 0 to 96 kmph in just 4.9 seconds. The Black Badge edition reduces this figure by another 0.1 second.