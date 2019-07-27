2020 Renault Sandero, Logan & Stepway Unveiled With Range Of Updates

Apart from the exterior updates, the quality of the interior has been improved and a new CVT gearbox is added to the lineup

The facelifted version of the Sandero, Logan and Stepway have been unveiled by Renault for the South American market and they come with a number of exterior and interior updates alongside feature revisions. The interior has been upgraded with the betterment of quality while new options have been added mechanically.

The updates across the range are part of the French brand’s push to extend their lifespan and all three of them get CVT X-Tronic automatic gearbox as an option. On the outside, the models adorn newly designed C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights integrated into the headlamp cluster.

The grille has been revised with chromed out elements similar to the Renaults on sale internationally and the front bumper is brand new. The restyled tail lamps get new LED signature and in the Sandero and Stepway, they are elongated more to give a wraparound look this time around.

The Logan, on the other hand, sticks by the same tail lamps but the rear is all-new just like the other two models. The plastic wheel arches are offered only in the CVT-spec versions. Four airbags and ISOFIX child mounts are standard while Electronic Stability Control and Hill Start Assist are exclusive on the CVT models.

Inside the cabin, the facelifted Sandero, Logan and Stepway gain leather-wrapped multi-functional steering wheels with anodized chrome accents, dark-themed roof lining, more comfortable wider seats, leather door panels and so on.

As for the entertainment, they feature a new seven-inch Media Evolution infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth connectivity while the high-grade variants get reverse parking camera as well. Mechanically, the 1.6-litre SCe naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine offering 113 horsepower receives an optional X-Tronic CVT transmission.

The lower-spec variants use the 1.0-litre SCe three-cylinder petrol engine developing 78 horsepower and is mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard – in a similar fashion to the more powerful 1.6-litre unit. Both the powertrains run on ethanol alternative fuel with 3 more horsepower gain.

