2020 Renault Kwid Facelift Variant Wise Features And Price Detailed

Which variant of the newly launched 2020 Renault Kwid offers the most value for money? Take a read

Renault launched the facelift of its entry-segment car, the Kwid earlier this week. The hatch gets an all-new design upfront and a host of additional features over the outgoing model. However, the French carmaker continues to sell the Kwid with the same drivetrains as before – 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines, with an optional automatic transmission.

The Kwid has a starting price of Rs 2.84 lakh, which goes up to Rs 4.84 lakh (ex-showroom), and is available in five trims, namely STD, RXE, RXL, RXT and Climber.

Which variant makes the most sense for you? Let’s take a look at the variant-wise features and price.

1. Kwid STD – Rs 2.84 lakh (ex-showroom)

STD is the base-variant of the Kwid. On the outside, it gets an SUV-like split headlamp design, body-coloured bumpers, LED DRLs, tail lamps with LED light guides, integrated roof spoiler and manually adjustable ORVMs.

Inside the cabin, the STD variant features a LED digital instrument cluster, digital tachometer and gear shift indicator. It gets grey fabric upholstery for the seats.

It also gets a heater, rear grab handles, driver-side sun-visor, lane change indicator, a glove box, bottle holders on both sides, four-way manual adjustment for the front seats and a cabin light.

The Kwid comes loaded with safety equipment from the base-variant itself. It gets reverse parking sensors, driver-side airbag, ABS with EBD, high-speed alert system, front seat belt reminder, rear door child lock and rear Emergency Locking Retractable seat belts.

2. Kwid RXE – Rs 3.53 lakh (ex-showroom)

Over the STD, the RXE gets side body decals, and an antenna on the outside to make the car appear sportier. Additionally, it gets an air conditioner, foldable rear seats, passenger side sun-visor and two front speakers.

3. Kwid RXL – Rs 3.83 lakh (ex-showroom)

The RXL variant comes equipped with an electric power steering, 12V power outlet at the front, front power windows, silver ORVMs and full wheel-covers, grey fabric upholstery with white stitching, a single-din audio system with radio, USB and AUX-in ports and Bluetooth connectivity over the RXE.

Talking about safety tech on offer, the RXL variant gets just the remote keyless entry with central locking over the previous trim.

4. Kwid RXT – Rs 4.13 lakh (799cc), Rs 4.33 lakh (999cc) (ex-showroom)

The RXT variant makes the most sense in the Kwid line up. It gets two engine options (799 cc and 999 cc) to choose from, and it gets an optional AMT as well. Design-wise, the RXT variant is a massive step-up from the previous variants.

It gets Speedsport designer graphics on the outside, dark metal cover for the OVRMs and the wheels (1.0-litre and AMT only). Apart from that, the RXT features leather-wrapped steering with red stitching, crossway fabric upholstery with red outline. We Indians love being treated with chrome in our cars, and the RXT variant makes sure to deliver just that, with chrome accents all around the cabin, and outside on the front grille as well.

On the safety front, the RXT variant gets a reverse parking camera with guidelines, a traffic assistance mode (AMT only) and an optional passenger airbag over the RXL. The addition of an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system means entertainment has been well taken care of in the RXT variant.

The MediaNAV Evolution system has been borrowed from the recently launched Triber, and comes integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features include a fast USB charger, a rear 12V power socket, a roof mic with voice recognition and optional rear power windows.

5. Kwid Climber – Rs 4.54 lakh (ex-showroom)

As the pre-facelift model, the Climber continues to be the top-end variant on offer with the Kwid. The Climber has a different look from the rest of the trims altogether. It features an orange theme outside and inside.

The Climber features roof rails with orange inserts, grey multi spoke wheels, door protection cladding, ‘Climber’ insignia on the front doors SUV-inspired front and rear skid plates with orange inserts, orange OVRMs, orange trim around the gear knob embellisher or the AMT surround, orange multimedia surround, two-tone orange and black floor mats, ‘Climber’ insignia on the front doors and the perforated leather steering wheel with white stitching.

The Renault Kwid facelift directly rivals the also newly launched Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. It is yet to be seen if the S-Presso eats up on the market share of the Kwid.