Renault Kwid Facelift (Maruti S-Presso Rival) Launched – Top 7 Changes

Renault has launched the new 2020 Kwid facelift in India, how different is it from the previous model? Find out here…

The French carmaker first introduced the entry-level crossover/hatchback in India in 2015. Launched at a starting price of Rs 2.83 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Kwid gets a sportier design inside-out, along with additional equipment over the outgoing model, but comes equipped with the same 799cc and 999cc motors.

The Renault Kwid has already made its name in the Indian market, and needs no introduction. The French carmaker managed to sell over 3 lakh units of the hatchback until now. Let’s take a look at all the changes that the new facelifted version gets in detail.

1. Exteriors

The new Renault Kwid gets a redesigned SUV-inspired front fascia featuring a split-headlamp design. The LED DRL’s sit on the top, with the headlamps positioned under it. The top ‘Climber’ variant gets faux skid plats, 14-inch multi-spoke wheels and roof rails as well. It also gets C-shaped LED treatment for the tail lamps.

2. Dimensions

The facelifted Kwid is 3,731 mm long, 1,579 mm wide and has a 2,422 mm long wheelbase. It has a high-ground clearance of 184 mm, thanks to its SUV like styling. The size hasn’t changed a lot from the previous version and largely remains similar in most of the aspects.

The pre-facelift model is just 52 mm shorter, has a shorter ground clearance by a mere 4 mm, but it had a bigger boot capacity of 300 litres, compared to the 2020 Kwid’s 279-itre boot space.

3. Interiors

The new Kwid gets a dual-tone dashboard. The interiors of the top-end variants get orange accents around the cabin. The storage bin on the dashboard seems to be gone, and the car’s name gets featured instead.

The gear selector on the AMT version has been shifted from the center console and now rests between the middle of the seats, In the floor console. The car also features an all new steering wheel, which is leather-wrapped and white-coloured stitching.

4. Features

Renault now offers the same infotainment system with the Kwid that the Triber gets; an 8-inch MediaNAV Evolution touchscreen unit integrated with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Kwid also gets a rear center armrest, a first-in-class reverse parking camera with guidelines and new LED digital MID.

5. Safety

The new Renault KWID comes with a driver-side airbag, ABS with EBD, front seat belt reminder, high-speed alert system and reverse parking sensors as standard across the range. A passenger-side airbag is also optional.

Apart from that, the automatic variants get a traffic assist system, which allows the vehicle to crawl forward in traffic conditions, and it also prevents rolling-back while ascending.

6. Price

Renault has priced the new Kwid at a starting price of Rs 2.83 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, and it goes up to Rs 4.84 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant.

Here is the variant-wise price list of the Renault Kwid facelift –

Variants Price (Ex-showroom) Renault Kwid STD 0.8-litre SCe MT Rs. 2.83 lakh Renault Kwid RXE 0.8-litre SCe MT Rs. 3.53 lakh Renault Kwid RXL 0.8-litre SCe MT Rs. 3.83 lakh Renault Kwid RXT 0.8-litre SCe MT Rs. 4.13 lakh Renault Kwid RXT 1.0-litre SCe MT Rs. 4.33 lakh Renault Kwid Climber 1.0-litre SCe MT Rs. 4.54 lakh Renault Kwid RXT 1.0-litre SCe AMT Rs. 4.63 lakh Renault Kwid Climber 1.0-litre SCe AMT Rs. 4.84 lakh

7. Rivals

The Renault Kwid got a new rival in the form of newly launched Maruti Suzuki’s micro SUV offering, the S-Presso. However, it also continues to take on the likes of Datsun redi-GO, Maruti Suzuki Alto among others.