2020 Renault Kwid Facelift Launched In India At Rs. 2.83 Lakh

2020 Renault Kwid Facelift comes with noticeable exterior changes including a redesigned front fascia with split headlamp setup

Renault India Private Limited has today launched the facelifted version of its best-selling vehicle, the Kwid, in the local market. It comes just a day after Maruti Suzuki introducing its S-Presso at a starting price of Rs. 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2020 Renault Kwid carries a starting price of Rs. 2.83 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base STD variant.

It goes all the way up to Rs. 4.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the range-topping Climber 1.0L AMT. The Kwid rides on the back of tremendous popularity as over three lakh customers are already in its fold and the updated version looks to carry on the success of its predecessor. Since launching in 2015, the Kwid remained largely unchanged until the latest update.

With the volume numbers of the Kwid continuously decreased in the last several months, the 2020 Renault Kwid comes with refreshed attire both on the inside and out to bring forth a new appeal to the customers. It is now available at all authorised Renault dealerships present in the country.

2020 Renault Kwid Variants Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) Kwid facelift STD 0.8L MT Rs 2.83 lakh Kwid facelift RXE 0.8L MT Rs 3.53 lakh Kwid facelift RXL 0.8L MT Rs 3.83 lakh Kwid facelift RXT 0.8L MT Rs 4.13 lakh Kwid facelift RXT 1.0L MT Rs 4.33 lakh Kwid Climber facelift RXT 1.0L MT Rs 4.54 lakh Kwid facelift 1.0L AMT Rs 4.63 lakh Kwid Climber facelift 1.0L AMT Rs. 4.84 lakh

The exterior takes design inspiration from the electric version of Kwid known as the City K-ZE in China. Up front, it adorns a split headlamp unit as in the recently launched models like Venue and Seltos alongside LED Daytime Running Lights in the upper part of the front fascia. The main headlight setup is in the lower part on the restyled bumper.

A chrome strip runs across connecting the sleeker headlamps with Renault badge in the middle and there are a wider air inlet and a faux skid plate at the bottom. The facelifted Kwid gains 14-inch gunmetal grey alloy wheels, blackened B-pillar, C-shaped LED taillights and a brand new bumper with reflectors on either end.

The top-spec Climber variant looks more attractive with sporty contrast accents on the wing mirror covers, roof rail and headlight bezel. Zanskar Blue, Fiery Red, Moonlight Silver, Ice Cool White, Outback Bronze and Electric Blue are the colour schemes offered.

The interior is also subjected to important updates as the Kwid facelift gets new digital instrument cluster with tacho, new steering wheel borrowed from Triber and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, rear central armrest and so on.

With no performance changes, the 0.8-litre petrol and 1.0-litre SCe engines are used. The former developing 54 horsepower is connected to only a five-speed manual transmission while the latter making 68 horsepower uses a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.

Both the motors are BSIV compliant only as they will get BSVI upgrades before April 2020. The standard safety features in the 2020 Kwid on offer are driver-side airbag, ABS, front seatbelt reminder and reverse parking sensors.