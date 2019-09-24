2020 Renault Kwid Climber Likely To Get Powerful Engine, Rear Disc Brakes

The 2020 Renault Kwid gets a more modern front fascia with multi-tier lights and a revised interior with improved infotainment unit and digital instrumentation from Triber

While Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest-selling carmaker, is preparing to launch the S-Presso cross-hatch to bolster its segment-leading performance in the entry-level-segment, arch rival Renault India, which fields the original cross-hatch of its class, is ready to come up with a substantial update for its bread-and-butter offering. In line with this, the 2020 Renault Kwid Climber was spotted recently. The spied model was in the top-spec Climber trim.

Like we reported earlier, the spy images give us a good look at the highly updated front façade, which features a new bumper and a multi-tier lighting arrangement and a wider grille. The side profile features alloy wheels instead of the steel rims available on the current version, while even the rear-end gets some minor improvements.

However, the updates for the 2020 Renault Kwid facelift don’t end here. We decided to have a really close look at the latest images and made a pretty startling discovery. From the looks of it, the Climber variant of the Kwid facelift would feature rear-disc-brakes, a feature that is totally unknown to buyers of vehicles of this segment.

In fact, the Maruti Baleno RS, which is one of cheapest cars to offer rear disc brakes, costs roughly twice of what the current Kwid Climber does. While the addition of bits like alloy wheels, LED lights and rear disc brakes would make the 2020 Renault Kwid Climber a tad costlier, it will still have an upperhand over all its rivals in the braking department due to the availability of the rear disc brakes.

Another substantial update that the 2020 Renault Kwid Climber would carry will be a more sophisticated version of the 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol motor that it has been available with. Basically, instead of the current version, which offers 68 PS and 91 Nm, the updated model will be available with the same motor that powers the Triber.

What this means is that the 2020 Renault Kwid Climber would get the VVT-equipped 1.0-litre three-pot motor that produces 72 PS and 96 Nm. While this motor feels highly underpowered for the Triber, let’s not forget that the Kwid facelift would weigh nearly 220 kg lesser and the bump in power could lead to sufficient performance improvements.