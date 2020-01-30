2020 Renault Kwid BS6 Launched; Priced from Rs 2.92 lakh

After the Triber, Renault has updated both the 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines of the Kwid with BS6-compliance

Renault India launched a mid-life facelift for the Kwid with BS4-compliant 799 cc and 1.0-litre petrol motors last year, at a starting price of Rs 2.83 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the French carmaker has updated both the powertrains of the Kwid to comply with the latest emission norms, which has resulted in a price hike of Rs 9,000 across the range.

The power output of both the drivetrains remain the same. The 799 cc three-cylinder petrol engine puts out 54 hp of peak power and 72 Nm peak torque, while the bigger 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine is good for 68 hp power and 91 Nm torque. The smaller 0.8-litre engine can only be had with a 5-speed manual gearbox, but the larger 1.0-litre motor can also be clubbed with a 5-speed AMT.

Renault continues to offer the Kwid with features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a rear parking camera, a digital instrument cluster, rear center armrest and more. On the safety front, the car comes with a driver side airbag, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, front seat belt reminder and a high-speed alert system as standard.

Variant BS6 Price* BS4 Price* Difference STD 0.8 Rs 2.92 lakh Rs 2.83 lakh Rs 9,000 RxE 0.8 Rs 3.62 lakh Rs 3.53 lakh Rs 9,000 RxL 0.8 Rs 3.92 lakh Rs 3.83 lakh Rs 9,000 RxT 0.8 Rs 4.22 lakh Rs 4.13 lakh Rs 9,000 RxT 1.0 Rs 4.42 lakh Rs 4.33 lakh Rs 9,000 RxT (O) 1.0 Rs 4.50 lakh Rs 4.41 lakh Rs 9,000 Climber Rs 4.63 lakh Rs 4.54 lakh Rs 9,000 Climber (O) Rs 4.71 lakh Rs 4.62 lakh Rs 9,000 RxT AT 1.0 Rs 4.72 lakh Rs 4.63 lakh Rs 9,000 RxT (O) AT 1.0 Rs 4.79 lakh Rs 4.70 lakh Rs 9,000 Climber AT Rs 4.93 lakh Rs 4.84 lakh Rs 9,000 Climber (O) AT Rs 5.01 lakh Rs 4.92 lakh Rs 9,000

Renault also updated the Triber’s 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine to comply with the BS6 emission norms recently, which has resulted in a hike in the MPV’s price by Rs 4,000 for the base variant, and Rs 15,000 for all other trims. The French carmaker now retails the Triber at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh, which goes up to Rs 6.78 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end model.

The Renault Kwid competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Alto, Alto K10, as well as the Datsun RediGO, whereas the Triber puts up against the Datsun Go+, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Ford Figo.