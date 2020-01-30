2020 Renault Kwid BS6 Launched; Priced from Rs 2.92 lakh

After the Triber, Renault has updated both the 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines of the Kwid with BS6-compliance
Renault India launched a mid-life facelift for the Kwid with BS4-compliant 799 cc and 1.0-litre petrol motors last year, at a starting price of Rs 2.83 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the French carmaker has updated both the powertrains of the Kwid to comply with the latest emission norms, which has resulted in a price hike of Rs 9,000 across the range.
The power output of both the drivetrains remain the same. The 799 cc three-cylinder petrol engine puts out 54 hp of peak power and 72 Nm peak torque, while the bigger 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine is good for 68 hp power and 91 Nm torque. The smaller 0.8-litre engine can only be had with a 5-speed manual gearbox, but the larger 1.0-litre motor can also be clubbed with a 5-speed AMT.
Renault continues to offer the Kwid with features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a rear parking camera, a digital instrument cluster, rear center armrest and more. On the safety front, the car comes with a driver side airbag, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, front seat belt reminder and a high-speed alert system as standard.
|Variant
|BS6 Price*
|BS4 Price*
|Difference
|STD 0.8
|Rs 2.92 lakh
|Rs 2.83 lakh
|Rs 9,000
|RxE 0.8
|Rs 3.62 lakh
|Rs 3.53 lakh
|Rs 9,000
|RxL 0.8
|Rs 3.92 lakh
|Rs 3.83 lakh
|Rs 9,000
|RxT 0.8
|Rs 4.22 lakh
|Rs 4.13 lakh
|Rs 9,000
|RxT 1.0
|Rs 4.42 lakh
|Rs 4.33 lakh
|Rs 9,000
|RxT (O) 1.0
|Rs 4.50 lakh
|Rs 4.41 lakh
|Rs 9,000
|Climber
|Rs 4.63 lakh
|Rs 4.54 lakh
|Rs 9,000
|Climber (O)
|Rs 4.71 lakh
|Rs 4.62 lakh
|Rs 9,000
|RxT AT 1.0
|Rs 4.72 lakh
|Rs 4.63 lakh
|Rs 9,000
|RxT (O) AT 1.0
|Rs 4.79 lakh
|Rs 4.70 lakh
|Rs 9,000
|Climber AT
|Rs 4.93 lakh
|Rs 4.84 lakh
|Rs 9,000
|Climber (O) AT
|Rs 5.01 lakh
|Rs 4.92 lakh
|Rs 9,000
Renault also updated the Triber’s 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine to comply with the BS6 emission norms recently, which has resulted in a hike in the MPV’s price by Rs 4,000 for the base variant, and Rs 15,000 for all other trims. The French carmaker now retails the Triber at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh, which goes up to Rs 6.78 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end model.
The Renault Kwid competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Alto, Alto K10, as well as the Datsun RediGO, whereas the Triber puts up against the Datsun Go+, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Ford Figo.