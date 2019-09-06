2020 Renault Captur Facelift Rendered Taking Influence From European Model

2020 Renault Captur Facelift takes design inspiration from the upcoming Euro-spec model and it looks more appealing

The Captur Concept showcased at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show spawned a production crossover that would be sold in two different disguises across the globe. The one based on the B platform went on sale in 2013 and it became a tremendous success in Europe while the other sat on the heavily localised B0 architecture that also under underpins the Duster and Terrano could not replicate similar achievements especially in India.

The crossover never got away well in the sales table and struggled to match the numbers of even the much older Nissan Terrano and Renault Duster. With the mid-size SUV segment under the spotlight for seeing increased competition due to the arrival of new models such as Tata Harrier, MG Hector and Kia Seltos, the Captur could not just match their potential.

While the future of the Captur remains uncertain in India as it’s struggling to reach three digit sales, Renault released the images of the all-new Captur bound for Europe in July 2019 ahead of its global premiere at the Frankfurt Motor Show this year. With an evolutionary approach to design, the Euro-spec 2020 Captur does look appealing on the outside.

The interior is brand new with added creature comforts and safety technologies. It is the second Renault model based on the CMF-B platform following the Clio and has bigger dimensions. The new platform meant the Captur can accommodate E-Tech Plug-in hybrid system from next year with possible 45 km range of electric mode as the Clio.

For other markets though, the Captur or Kaptur as called in Russia is expected to get a facelift and it could resemble the rendering showed here. The C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights from the bumper in the existing model have been moved to be integrated into sharper headlamps. The redesigned bumper enables new housing for the fog lamps and the central air intake is wider.

The more chrome-accented front fascia is accompanied by a new set of alloy wheels along with blackened pillars and wing mirrors bringing up a dual-tone appearance. Overall, the exterior changes in the digitally rendered image have taken inspiration from the 2020 Euro-spec Captur.

