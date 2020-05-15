2020 Porsche 911 Turbo S Bookings Open; Priced At Rs. 3.08 Crore

2020 Porsche 911 Turbo S can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds, 0 to 200 km/h in 8.9 seconds

Porsche India has started taking bookings for its most powerful model in the country, i.e. the all-new 911 Turbo S, which is set to be launched in the market by late 2020 or early 2021. The base price of the new 992-gen 911 is set at Rs 3.08 crore without any options, and with all the extras, the price can easily rise up closer to Rs 4 crore.

In terms of size, the 992 is 45 mm, and its chassis has been lowered by 10 mm, as compared to the outgoing 991. The 911’s iconic silhouette has been retained, and it still gets the circular LED headlamps, 20-inch alloy wheels which can be upsized to 21-inchers, large air intakes, a large rear wing, etc. The wing is bigger than before, and coupled with the cooling air flaps at the front, it creates up to 15 per cent more downforce.

The new Porsche 911 Turbo S gets a 3.8-litre, flat-six, twin-turbocharged engine that puts out an impressive 650 PS of max power, along with 800 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed PDK automatic transmission. Porsche claims a 0 to 100 km/h time of just 2.7 seconds, while it can sprint from 0 to 200 km/h in 8.9 seconds, making it the quickest-accelerating 911 yet. The top-speed of the 992 911 Turbo S is rated at 330 km/h.

Inside the cabin, the 911 Turbo S features full leather interior with carbon trim, paired with light silver accents. The feature list includes a new 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, GT Sports steering wheel, sport Chrono package with Porsche track precision app, 18-way adjustable sports seats, and a Bose surround sound system.

You can now visit Porsche India’s official website and customise the car according to your liking, and even book it online. The dealer you select will get in touch with you for further procedure. However, as mentioned earlier, we do not expect the deliveries to start before the end of this year.