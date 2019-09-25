2020 Nissan Patrol SUV Debuts With New Looks And More Features

Not only has Nissan ditched the old curvy design language for a new sharp and edgy look, the SUV now comes with added tech and safety features

The Patrol has been one of the most prominent cars in the full-size SUV segment around the world. The SUV has been a symbol of status for people from Hollywood celebrities to Sheikhs in Dubai. Several models based on the car has branched out in several markets over time and for the year 2020, Nissan has graced it with a makeover.

The upcoming Patrol will get a more angular face. The swooping headlight surround and curved lower grille have been replaced with straight lines and hard edges. The fog lights housings are now recessed inside the chiselled air intakes which seem to be done to incorporate functional air curtains for improved aerodynamics.

At the rear, changes are minimal that includes elongated taillights and the chrome nameplate panel that now extends between the taillights. The lower bumper gets a two-piece design with a faux skid plate too.

On the inside, Nissan has upped the ante with more luxury. The cabin gets new diamond-stitch quilted leather seats with added padding. This is also supplemented with a new hand-stitched steering wheel.

The 2020 Patrol is graced with a new technology package, incorporating Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Dominating the dash is a two-piece infotainment system with one for navigation along with other feature displays and one for vehicular functions including apps and climate control functions. However, there still are physical controls like before.

The car also ships with an extensive suite of advanced safety and security technologies. Case in point – adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

The new Patrol comes standard with a 4.0-litre V6 engine that churns out 275hp and 394Nm of torque. Buyers can also upgrade to a 5.6-litre V8 block that delivers 400hp and 560Nm of torque. The V8 model is available with Nissan’s Hydraulic Body Motion Control adaptive suspension system.