2020 Nissan Patrol Commercial Hits The Internet – Must Watch

The Nissan Luxury Off-Roader’s facelift version Is Set To Launch In Middle-East This Month

The Nissan Patrol retains the tough and upright appearance from the current model, while boasting new technology and safety features on offer with the upcoming 2020 model year. It has been on sale since 68 years now.

The TV Commercial for the 2020 Nissan Patrol is out, which not only shows an interior with 2 different touchscreens in the center console, but also shows the capability of the SUV as it drifts through a sand dune. It makes sense as the Patrol will exclusively be launching first in the Middle-East.

The front fascia of the upcoming Patrol is redesigned and sports a new design language altogether. The C shaped LED DRLs are integrated inside the similarly shaped headlights. It gets a V-shaped front grille with horizontal lines in the middle. At the rear, not much has changed except the rear tail lamps now get dynamic turn indicators on the lamps, with a chrome strip joining them.

Inside the cabin, as mentioned earlier, the mighty SUV now boasts two separate screens. The one on the top is the infotainment touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and can also be controlled with a center console knob. The screen below it is for the AC controls.

Under the hood, the Nissan Patrol will be powered by two petrol engines. The base 4.0-litre V6 will produce 275 HP and 394 Nm of torque, and the 5.6-litre V8 will churn out 400 HP of peak power and 560 Nm of torque. Not to miss the 4×4 system that lets the driver switch modes to handle different terrains on or off-the-road.

On the safety front, the Patrol comes equipped with the Nissan Intelligent Mobility technology, Intelligent Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection, and Intelligent Forward Collision Warning system. The 5.6-litre V8 model also gets Nissan’s Hydraulic Body Motion Control adaptive suspension system.

Sold as the ‘Armada’ in the US, the Patrol has a sticker price of $46,790. Whereas Nissan’s luxury brand Infiniti also has a similar offering in the form of QX80, which costs a whopping $20,000 over the Armada SUV.