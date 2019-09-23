2020 Nissan Murano Launched From Rs. 22 Lakh ($ 31,530)

2020 Nissan Murano is offered in four variants in the United States and it comes with a suite of six advanced active safety and driver assistance technologies

The luxury crossover SUV recently received visual changes for the 2019 model year and an internal makeover in the 2018 model year, yet the Japanese carmaker is back with an updated Murano for the upcoming year. Nissan has launched the 2020 Murano in four variants, namely S, SV, SL and Platinum. What’s interesting about the SUV is that all the variants are offered with an optional All-Wheel Drive (AWD) configuration.

Murano has been on sale in the US since 2002 and its popularity has only seemed to grow with time. Currently, in its third generation, the SUV is powered by a 3.5-litre V6 engine which churns out 263PS of power and 325Nm of torque and is mated to CVT.

The Murano retains its size from the earlier model, with a length and width of 4887mm and 1915mm respectively. It sits tall with a height of 1722mm and has an already massive boot-space of 909 litres, which can further be extended to 1,897 litres with the rear seats folded down.

Let’s take a look at the variant-wise pricing (excluding taxes) of the Murano

Variant Configuration Price S (Base variant) FWD $31,530 AWD $33,130 SV FWD $35,160 AWD $36,760 SL FWD $39,630 AWD $41,230 Platinum (Top-end variant) FWD $43,730 AWD $45,330

Nissan has been generous with the safety tech on offer with the Murano and is now offering its Safety Shield 360 – a suite of six advanced active safety and driver-assist technologies with the 2020 Murano. Apart from that, the new Murano gets a feature-revise and upgraded standard equipment for the entire variant line-up.

Added to the already vast options of eight different paint schemes is a new colour, Super Black. The other colour options are Mocha Almond, Cayenne Red, Deep Blue, Magnetic Black, Gun, Brilliant Silver, Pearl White and Sunset Drift; with the latter two costing a premium of $395.

At a competitive starting price of $31,530, the Murano takes on the likes of other trendy SUVs like Ford Edge, Honda Passport, Chevrolet Blazer, Hyundai Santa Fe and even the Jeep Grand Cherokee.