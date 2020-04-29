2020 Nissan Kicks With 1.3L Turbo 156 PS India Launch Soon – Official

2020 Nissan Kicks will boast a new 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 156 PS and 254 Nm, mated to a CVT automatic transmission

Amidst a flurry of mid-size SUVs, Nissan Motor India introduced its Kicks in January 2019, the same time in which Tata’s Harrier entered the domestic market. Despite being based on the same platform as the Terrano and the proven engine lineup, the Kicks did bring a fresh vibe into the mix but its sales numbers had not been impressive over the last fifteen months.

In a bid to revive its sales volume and comply with the more stringent BSVI emission standards that came into effect from this month, Nissan is primed to launch the 2020 Kicks soon in India. In an official statement released, the Japanese manufacturer has said that the updated SUV will feature the most powerful engine in its segment.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India commented that the combination of the new engine and the X-tronic CVT automatic transmission will offer “higher fuel economy and acceleration,”. The 1.3-litre KR13 DDT turbocharged direct-injected four-cylinder petrol engine is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 156 PS and 254 Nm of peak torque.

It comes with cylinder coating technology borrowed from the famed GT-R engine and it enables better powertrain efficiency and higher fuel economy along with performance according to Nissan. The company also claims that the X-tronic CVT is the “best-performing automatic transmission” in its segment. It features an eight-step M mode providing a driving experience like a manual transmission.

The X-tronic CVT is engineered to have 40 per cent less friction and thus enabling higher fuel efficiency and acceleration response, said Nissan and we cannot wait to find it out. The new turbo petrol motor made its local debut at the 2020 Auto Expo in early February under the bonnet of the Renault Duster.

The BSVI compliant engine derived from Mercedes-Benz will also be used in the Duster and it will likely be offered with a standard six-speed manual transmission as well. We can expect Nissan to offer more features in the top-spec variants of the Kicks when the 2020 version goes on sales to further spice up the competition.

*Thai-spec 2020 Kicks pics for reference Only, no official image of India-spec 2020 Kicks released yet