2020 Nissan Juke Unveiled, Bigger, Bolder And Quirkier Than Before!

2020 Nissan Juke marks the return of the company’s quirky crossover option, it’s larger than before and comes with autonomous technology.

The first-gen Nissan Juke was discontinued for the North American market earlier this year and was replaced by the more conventionally styled Kicks. Europe, however, looks all set to receive the second-gen Juke, which looks more modern but has a similarly quirky design to its predecessor. The new model even gets some new-age features and a three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that is available with manual and dual-clutch transmission options.

Like its predecessor, the 2020 Nissan Juke has the typical love-it-or-hate-it design, with its front-end being characterized by huge oval-shaped headlamps and sleek DRLs that flank the large V-motion grille.

Other highlights include flared fenders and a two-tone colour with the floating-roof effect. Designed as per the company’s latest design language, the new model even has hints of the Kicks in its design, particularly in its side profile.

The 2020 Nissan Juke is also a tad larger than its predecessor as it measures 4,210 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and 1,595 mm in height. In spite of the larger dimensions, the new model is lighter by 23 kg.

The increased dimensions also result in a roomier cabin, with the rear-seat passengers getting 58 mm of additional legroom and 11 mm of higher headroom. The 422-litre boot space that the new Juke offers is almost a 20% improvement over what the earlier version provided.

The 2020 Nissan Juke comes with a modern-looking interior setup whose highlight is a floating-type 8-inch touchscreen unit that offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The infotainment unit also lets users take control of various features through their smartphones, such as turning on the lights, switching on the aircon or even transferring navigation data to the car. Another highlight is the Bose 8-speaker Personal Plus sound system.

The 2020 Nissan Juke also offers many new driver-assistance and safety features in the form of emergency braking, lane-keep assist, and blind-spot monitoring system. Plus, the company’s ProPilot autonomous driving suite is also available on the Juke.

Powering the 2020 Nissan Juke is a 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces a maximum power of 117 hp. The new model is available with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission options. AWD is optional. The new model is underpinned by the CMF-B platform and will launch in Europe this November.