2020 New Hyundai Creta To Launch In Mid-March In India

The second-gen Hyundai Creta will be debuted at the 2020 Auto Expo on February 5 and launch will follow next month as per Hyundai dealers. Hyundai will only showcase the exteriors of the car at Auto Expo next month, and likely reveal the interiors closer to its launch in mid-March.

The next-gen Creta will be based on the ix25 sold in China, but will likely feature a few India-specific tweaks, including a new set of alloy wheels, redesigned grille and some changes inside the cabin as well.

However, the rest of the car will be the same as the Chinese-spec model, which means it will be getting a split headlamp and tail lamp design, Hyundai’s signature cascading grille, a panoramic sunroof etc.

Inside the cabin, the car will likely retain the ix25’s vertically stacked 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and will be equipped with Hyundai’s BlueLink connectivity like its smaller sibling, Venue. Apart from that, we expect Hyundai to offer a digital multi-info display for the instrument cluster, a head-up display, electrically adjustable driver’s seat and other features.

The 2020 Creta will be based on the same platform as the Kia Seltos, and will also be sharing its powertrains with the latter. This means that the Creta will be offered with the same BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines as the Seltos, which put out 115 PS of maximum power and 144 Nm and 250 Nm peak torque respectively. Hyundai could also offer the Kia Seltos’ 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine as an ‘N’ line variant of the 2020 Creta.

The car has reigned the compact SUV segment for a long time, but now faces tough competition from its own sibling, the Seltos. Other than the Seltos, the next-gen Creta will continue to rival the likes of Nissan Kicks, MG Hector, and the XUV500 upon launch.

Hyundai is expected to price the next-gen Creta between the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom), which might give other compact SUVs, and even bigger mid-size SUVs a run for their money.