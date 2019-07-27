2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Revealed, India Launch In Pipeline

The 2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, which is the updated version of the current-gen model, will launch in India with a BS6-compliant 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engine

It is a pretty well-known fact that the latest-gen Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is India-bound. Well, the new model that’s headed to us is the facelifted version of the company’s Toyota Fortuner-rival that was recently unveiled in Thailand. The updated version of the Pajero Sport made its global debut about four years after the current-gen model first debuted in 2015.

The traditional Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour rival comes with a handful of changes both inside and out. The 2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport looks sharper than before, much of which is owing to a more aggressive front-end design that seems to pay homage to the latest version of the Mitsubishi Triton.

The front-end of the 2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is characterized by the company’s signature Dynamic Shield front fascia, which has brought in a set of two-tier lighting setup, an updated grille and a new bumper that carries a revised skid plate. The side profiler gets dual-tone alloy wheels that look more upmarket than the rims of the pre-facelift model. The rear-end gets updated lights, a revised bumper and a new skid plate.

The 2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport even comes with some more features as compared to the outgoing version. The SUV’s updated features list comes with a power tailgate, 8-inch colour digital instrumentation and Mitsubishi Remote Control system that, as the name suggests, offers many remote operations.

Even the automatic climate control that the 2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport comes with isn’t the same as the one available on the pre-facelift. Other new bits inside the cabin include a new steering wheel, a power socket and updated carpeting.

Powering the 2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is the company’s 4N15 2.4-litre diesel engine that outputs a maximum power of 181 PS at 3,500 rpm and a peak torque of 430 Nm at 2,500 rpm. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The SUV is even available with an optional 4WD-II system.