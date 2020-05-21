2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA India Launch Likely Around Festive Season

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA is expected to go on sale around October this year capitalising on the festive season furore

Reports emerged on the internet suggest that the 2020 version of the Mercedes-Benz GLA will be introduced in India around October and compared to the outgoing model, it will have a slew of revisions both inside and out. The German carmaker was expected to launch the new GLA at an earlier timeframe following its domestic premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo in February.

However, the inauspicious social and economic conditions might have postponed the launch to sometime around the festive season when the buying sentiments will largely be positive. Currently, the GLA is priced between Rs. 32.33 lakh and Rs. 41.51 lakh (ex-showroom) and the new model could command a slightly higher price range due to the changes involved. Upon arrival, the second generation Mercedes-Benz GLA will more likely be introduced in two variants initially.

The 220d version will be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine while the 200 variant be replaced by a smaller 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine kicking out 162 bhp. The existing model uses a 2.0-litre petrol in Sport and urban Edition trims. The 2.2-litre diesel engine currently makes 134 bhp and 300 Nm. The performance-spec GLA 35 AMG could arrive at a later date.

Drawing design cues from the latest A-Class amidst retaining the crossover silhouette, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA has bigger proportions as it is 14 mm shorter, 2 mm narrower and 104 mm taller at 4,410 mm, 2,020 mm and 1,611 mm respectively. The wheelbase length is longer by 30 mm at 2,729 mm while the ground clearance has gone up by 9 mm to 143 mm. The highlighting design changes are restyled LED headlamps, tail lamps, redesigned tailgate, squared exhaust pipes, brand new bumpers, wider tracks, and upmarket chrome inserts.

Courtesy of the increase in dimensions, the new-gen GLA offers better room for the occupants inside. The cabin is also subjected to a host of changes as the newly designed dashboard is accompanied by floating digital display, dual seven-inch screens, colour HUD, MBUX infotainment system with touch pad and voice controls as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, optional 10.3-inch wide screens, upmarket surface finishes and so on.

The features list comprises of a multi-functional steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, pre-safe safety package, wireless charging, automatic climate control along with a slew of driver assistive technologies. The bookings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz are already underway for an initial token of Rs. 1 lakh.