The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza’s base LXi variant undercuts the Mahindra XUV300 W4 base petrol variant by almost Rs 1 lakh!

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the facelifted version of its sub-4m SUV Vitara Brezza, which saw the car get a new BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine that replaces the BS4 1.3-litre diesel unit which was offered with the pre-facelifted model. Since the 2020 Vitara Brezza is a petrol-only car, we pit it against the petrol trim of the Mahindra XUV300.

The base variant of the facelifted Vitara Brezza is Rs 28,000 more affordable than the pre-facelift model, but how well would it put up against the entry-level W4 variant of the Mahindra XUV300? Take a read to find out –

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza LXi Vs Mahindra XUV300 W4 – Powertrain

Originally, the Vitara Brezza was launched with a sole 1.3-litre DDiS four-cylinder diesel mill that was rated at 90 PS/200 Nm. However, the facelift has brought a new BS6-compliant petrol motor to the table. The new engine produces 105 PS of maximum power, and 138 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the LXi variant are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

On the other hand, the petrol engine on the XUV300 is a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre turbocharged mill that belts out 110 PS of power and 200 Nm torque, and comes coupled with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza LXi Vs Mahindra XUV300 W4 – Features

On the outside, the Vitara Brezza LXi comes equipped with halogen projector headlamps with LED guide lights, 16-inch steel wheels, LED tail lamps, body-coloured door handles and ORVMs and turn indicators on the ORVMs. Inside the cabin, the base variant of the Vitara Brezza gets a 2-Din music system with Bluetooth connectivity, all 4 power windows, manual AC controls, keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs and tilt-adjust for the steering wheel.

In comparison, the XUV300 W4 gets dual-barrel multi-reflector headlamps, LED tail lamps, body coloured door handles and ORVMs, height adjustable front seat-belts, front arm rest, electrically adjustable ORVMs, front and rear power windows with one touch-down for the driver, a USB charging port, manual AC, a 2-Din audio system with Bluetooth and FM and Mahindra’s BlueSense app support for phone and smartwatch.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza LXi Vs Mahindra XUV300 W4 – Safety

Maruti Suzuki has equipped the 2020 Vitara Brezza with safety features like dual frontal airbags, rear parking sensors, high-speed alert system, front seat belt reminders and ISOFIX child seat anchorages as standard. In addition to all these features, the Mahindra XUV300 W4 gets corner braking control, rear disc brakes and three rear adjustable headrests as well.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza LXi Vs Mahindra XUV300 W4 – Price

The facelifted Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza LXi is priced at Rs 7.34 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the XUV300 is currently the most expensive car in the sub-compact SUV segment, and Mahindra retails the base W4 segment of the car at a base price of Rs 8.3 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza LXi Vs Mahindra XUV300 W4 – Comparison Verdict

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has continuously been the highest-selling sub-4m SUV in the country for a long time, and has been disrupted very occasionally, and certainly not by the Mahindra XUV300. The Vitara Brezza facelift has grown a lot as compared to the pre-facelift model, and the base LXi variant feels better packed now.

The XUV300 W4 on the other hand, still gets more features, a more powerful turbocharged engine and additional safety tech over the entry-level trim of the Vitara Brezza. However, all that comes at a price difference of about Rs 1 lakh.