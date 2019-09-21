2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza Facelift With 1.5L Petrol Engine Spied On Test

2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift is expected to launch in the coming months only with a 1.5-litre SHVS petrol hybrid engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) reentered the modern SUV space after years of absence with the Vitara Brezza in 2016. The sub-compact SUV took on the early benchmark Ford EcoSport and managed to overcome its dominance in a short time before continuing to become the most sold model in its segment for three years. The Vitara Brezza obliterated competition by garnering more than 10,000 unit sales consistently.

In response to the ever-changing customer expectations, new competitors started coming in and the Tata Nexon launched in late 2017 was well received but it could not reach the heights the Vitara Brezza scaled in sales. However, the arrival of Hyundai Venue was a hammer blow for the Vitara Brezza as the connected SUV with packed features and three engine choices overtook Vitara Brezza with ease.

We had intimated you of Maruti Suzuki working on the facelifted Vitara Brezza to address the growing competition and standing in line the test prototype has been caught on camera for the first time. The black wrapped test mule indicates that the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift gets updated styling which is not too distinctive from the existing model.

Up front, the five-seater gains newly designed bumper and new housing for the round-shaped fog lamps. The projector headlamps get integrated LED Daytime Running Lights and the grille section could feature minor updates as well. The tall pillars and overall boxy silhouette of the compact SUV remain the same with similarly shaped wing mirrors with integrated turn indicators.

The rear end does not seem to have any major updates as the horizontal wraparound LED tail lamps, chrome boot applique and high-mounted stop lamps continue to exist in the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The interior won’t get big upgrades except for the inclusion of new features and latest SmartPlay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

As for the powertrain, the upcoming Vitara Brezza will more likely come equipped with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B SHVS petrol engine with BSVI compliance. The engine debuted in the Ciaz can also be found in Ertiga and is good enough to produce 104.7 PS and 138 Nm. It is connected to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic unit as an option.