2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza Facelift VXI Variant Detailed In A Walkaround Video

In our latest video, we show you the exterior and the interior of the 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift VXI model along with briefly comparing it with the ZXI+ trim

The 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift debuted at the Auto Expo 2020 and is likely to launch in the coming days. The updated version of the country’s most-loved compact SUV has already reached the dealership stockyards and could launch in the coming days. The refreshed Brezza will be available in 4 grades – Lxi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+. We have come up with a detailed walkaround video of the mid-spec VXI trim.

As can be seen in this video, the refreshed Brezza doesn’t feature any substantial modifications but the small updates it carries do make it look a tad better than before. At the front-end, it carries dual-chamber LED projector headlights, a new grille and a refreshed bumper. That said, fog lamps aren’t a part of the standard accessory list.

In profile, it carries black-coloured roof rails instead of the silver ones on the top-spec trim. It even misses out on the alloy wheels, which are reserved only for the Z-spec trims. The rear carries new taillights and a refreshed bumper. The faux skid plate on both the bumpers is black-coloured, unlike the ZXI+ trim, which gets a silver finish on this part.

On the inside, the new Maruti Vitara Brezza VXI variant gets a multi-function steering wheel, an integrated audio system, automatic climate control unit, multi-function steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, rear defogger, push-start/stop button, electrically-adjustable ORVMs and tilt-adjustment for the steering wheel. Compared to the top-spec trim, the VXI variant misses out on sunglass-holder, Smartplay Studio touchscreen infotainment unit, sliding front armrest, 60:40 rear seat split, and rear washer and wiper.

Powering the 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza is the same K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine that powers the Ciaz and the Ertiga. It outputs a maximum power of 105 PS and a peak torque of 138 Nm. Transmission options include a 4-speed automatic and a 5-speed manual unit. SHVS mild-hybrid technology is available on the former.

The 1.3-litre DDiS turbo-diesel motor available on the pre-facelift model has been shelved owing to its inability to attain compliance with BSVI emission norms. The oil-burner produced 90 PS and 200 Nm and came with 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT options.