2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza Facelift Spied – 5 Things To Know

A facelifted version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was spied recently with exterior styling updates, launch expected in late November

Maruti Suzuki’s sub-4m SUV Vitara Brezza has been on sale since 2016 and has not seen any major updates apart from variant-wise feature refresh. With the launch of Mahindra XUV300 and Hyundai Venue this year, the sub-4m SUV segment is now one of the competitive segments in India at the moment. Earlier hailed as the segment leader, the Vitara Brezza was dethroned by the Venue in terms of sales.

Let’s take a look at 5 things to expect from the 2020 Vitara Brezza.

1. Visual changes

Known for its bold and rugged yet simple design, Vitara Brezza has visually always received positive response. However, the design has started to look dated now that the competition has risen. The 2020 Vitara Brezza facelift will likely receive a new redesigned front and rear bumpers. Upfront, a new grille could also be seen.

Apart from that, the Vitara Brezza is likely to be offered with a new set of alloy wheels and new paint schemes. It is yet to be seen if a sunroof will be on offer like its competitors, Maruti Suzuki has always opposed the idea of offering one.

2. Engine

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will stop manufacturing diesel vehicles from April 2020, when BS6 emission norms come into action. Hence, the 2020 Vitara Brezza will likely be only offered with a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre (K15B) mild-hybrid SHVS petrol engine as seen on the newly launched XL6, Ertiga and Ciaz. It makes 104.7PS of power and 138Nm torque. A 1.0-litre turbo-charged petrol engine can also be offered alongside the aforementioned engine.

3. Specs

As per the mandatory govt. norms, the Vitara Brezza will come packed with safety tech as standard, including ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, seatbelt reminder, rear parking sensors and a high-speed alert system.

Internally, expect the Vitara Brezza to retain the cabin from the pre-facelift version with some added features. Maruti’s new SmartPlay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto infotainment will also be included.

4. Launch

The Vitara Brezza facelift has already been spied testing on the roads and Maruti Suzuki is likely to bring it to the Indian market by late November or early December.

5. Rivals

When launched, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will continue to rival the likes of other subcompact SUVs like Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Honda WR-V and Ford EcoSport.