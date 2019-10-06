Upcoming 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza Facelift Imagined Based On Spyshot

The Maruti Vitara Brezza led its segment for many years but was overtaken by the newly launched Hyundai Venue, which looks fresher and comes with more bells and whistles

After the launch of the Renault Kwid-rivalling Maruti S-Presso, the country’s biggest carmaker is now planning to introduce another new model in the market. This time around, the carmaker will introduce a spruced up version of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, which will come with a host of updates that should help it reclaim the top spot from the Hyundai Venue.

The Maruti Vitara Brezza went on sale back in 2016 and used to be the segment-topper until the advent of the Hyundai Venue a few months ago. At its prime, the Brezza used to sell more than 10,000 copies every month but started facing a tough fight from the Venue soon after the latter’s launch. In its second month of market presence, the Korean sub-4-metre SUV overtook the Brezza on the sales chart to become the new king of the segment.

The digital rendering of the 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift that we have here predicts that the updated model won’t look too different from the current version. The front-end would carry a new bumper that will carry new fog lamp housings.

The headlamps of the 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift will be updated, too, and will carry a projector setup each. In all probability, the projectors would feature LED units. Another highlight will be a revised grille.

At the rear, the 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift will likely remain untouched, except, perhaps, for carrying a new bumper. The interior will not receive any change in terms of design but could come with the SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment unit instead of the arguably more premium Bosch-sourced SmartPlay unit.

Powering the 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift will be the same 1.5-litre K15 four-cylinder petrol engine that powers the Ciaz and the Ertiga. This motor will be kitted out with the SHVS mild-hybrid system and transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic unit. Maximum power will be rated at 104.7 PS, while peak torque will be pegged at 138 Nm. The launch is likely to happen in early 2020.