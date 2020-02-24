2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Launched In India From Rs. 7.35 Lakh

2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza gets cosmetic updates and a new 1.5-litre SHVS petrol engine complying with BSVI standards, launched from 7.35 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has the Vitara Brezza as its top-selling SUV in the country. The compact SUV has been on sale since early 2016 and it comfortably led its segment for more than three and half years. The arrival of Hyundai Venue has made matters tough for the Vitara Brezza as its connectivity features and a wide range of powertrain options have been well received among customers.

In response and to extend the lifecycle of the existing model, Maruti Suzuki has today launched the facelifted Vitara Brezza. It is priced at Rs. 7.35 lakh for the entry-level variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 11.40 lakh for the range-topping variant. The updated Vitara Brezza gets cosmetic changes and new features on the inside along with a new powertrain.

2020 Vitara Brezza Petrol Prices Vitara Brezza Lxi Rs. 7.34 Lakh Vitara Brezza Vxi Rs. 8.35 Lakh Vitara Brezza Vxi AT Rs. 9.75 Lakh Vitara Brezza Zxi Rs. 9.10 Lakh Vitara Brezza Zxi AT Rs. 10.50 Lakh Vitara Brezza Zxi+ Rs. 9.75 Lakh Vitara Brezza Zxi+ AT Rs. 11.15 Lakh Vitara Brezza Zxi+ AT Dual Tone Rs. 11.40 Lakh

The tried-and-tested 1.3-litre DDiS 200 four-cylinder diesel engine sourced from Fiat had featured under the hood since the Vitara Brezza’s launch for years developing 90 PS and 200 Nm. It has been replaced by a new mild-hybrid petrol engine that can also be found in the Ertiga, XL6 and Ciaz. The new motor debuted in the Ciaz before getting expanded to other models.

Speaking at the launch of all new Vitara Brezza, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Our customers are evolving and so are their aspirations. Vitara Brezza has evolved to become highly powerful brand over the past 4 years. Keeping up with its strong, urban and premium appeal, the all-new Vitara Brezza is bolder, sportier and more powerful. We are confident that the all-new Vitara Brezza will take forward the rich legacy of its predecessor with overwhelming customer response.”

Specifications Units Engine 1.5-litre SHVS petrol Power 104.7 PS at 6,600 rpm Torque 138 Nm at 4,600 rpm Transmission Five-Speed Manual or Four-Speed AT Mileage 17.03 kmpl/18.76 kmpl

It is opted for the Vitara Brezza as the 1.3-litre oil-burner won’t be upgraded to meet the BSVI emission standards. The petrol unit is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 104.7 PS at 6,600 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,600 rpm. It is paired with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The ARAI-certified fuel efficiency stands at 17.03 kmpl for the manual variant and 18.76 kmpl for the smart hybrid automatic. The outgoing diesel was claimed capable of 24.3 kmpl. Besides the new engine, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes with cosmetic updates. The front fascia adorns restyled front grille garnished in chrome while the round-shaped fog lamps get new black housing.

Dimensions Units in mm Length 3,995 mm Width 1,790 mm Height 1,640 mm Wheelbase 2,500 mm Bootspace 328 litres Ground Clearance 198 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 48 litres

The projector headlamps have become sleeker than in the outgoing model along with the presence of an integrated LED Daytime Running Lights. For added boldness, it gets front and rear faux skid plates, newly designed 16-inch twin-spoke diamond cut alloy wheels, black coloured pillars with grey roof rails, updated LED tail lamps, and two-tone paint scheme.

The upright profile of the SUV remains identical as the design changes are only cosmetical and the dimensions stay the same. On the inside, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes with the latest 17.78 cm SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It also gains cloud-based functions that enables access to curated online content, vehicle alerts, and live traffic navigation.

Here is variant wise features:

Vitara Brezza Lxi Vitara Brezza Vxi All Four Power Windows All Features of Lxi and the below features Center Locking Smart Entry System Steel Wheels Push Button Start Manual AC Controls Rear Defogger Black Skid Plates Wheel Caps ALL Black Interior Music System Distinct LED Tail Lights Steering Mounted Audio Controls Dual Front Airbags Auto AC ABS With EBD LED Projector Headlamps ISOFIX Child Seats LED DRL’s Projector Headlamps (Halogen) Adjusting Head Restraints Front Chrome Grille – Reverse Parking Sensor With Infographic Display – Audio With CD Player – USB, AUX-in & Bluetooth Connectivity – Electrically Adjustable ORVM –