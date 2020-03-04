2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Gets Two Custom Accessory Packages

Maruti Suzuki is offering two customised accessory packages with the 2020 Vitara Brezza, which visually enhance the sub-compact SUV both inside and outside

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. recently launched the 2020 facelifted version of its sub-compact Vitara Brezza SUV at a starting price of Rs 7.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Not only does the car now get Suzuki’s BS6-compliant 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder petrol engine, rated at 105 PS/138 Nm which replaces the BS4 1.3-litre oil burner (90 PS/200 Nm), but it also gets some visual changes to keep the car looking fresh.

The pre-facelift Vitara Brezza has always been praised for its bold characteristics and true SUV-ish styling. While the 2020 model carries forward the overall theme, Maruti Suzuki is offering a host of accessories with the car, to make it look even better. Along with the accessories, the carmaker has also launched two customised accessory packages for the 2020 Vitara Brezza, called Sporty and Urban.

The Sporty package, as the name suggests, is the sportier one out of the two, and features Neutral Black and Silver colour combination with Red Carbon accents, which remains the same with all paint options. The accessories on this package include Front, Rear & Side Skid Plates, Wheel Arch Cladding, Grill Garnish, Roof End Garnish, and Side Body accent in the cubic finish, Fog Bezel Garnish, Rear Lamp Garnish, Designer Mats, Seat Cover, and Interior Styling Kit Package.

On the other hand, the urban theme is the more sophisticated one. It gets Black Carbon accents with loads of chrome garnish. The accessories on this package include Front & Rear Skid Plate garnish, Fog Bezel Garnish, Roof End Garnish, Body Side Molding, Rear Lamp Garnish, Seat Cover, Designer Mats and Interior Styling Kit Package.

All the above-mentioned accessories can also be equipped individually according to your taste. Without the accessories, the base LXI manual trim of the 2020 Vitara Brezza will cost you Rs 7.34 lakh, while the top-end ZXI+ AT Dual Tone is priced at Rs 11.40 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

The 2020 Vitara Brezza continues to compete against the likes of Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon and the Ford EcoSport in the Indian market.