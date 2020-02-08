2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift – Top 5 Changes

Maruti Suzuki has officially showcased the Vitara Brezza Facelift with a BS6-compliant petrol engine, which will be launched this month itself

Maruti Suzuki revealed the 2020 Vitara Brezza facelift on the second day of the 15th edition of the Auto Expo, with a few noteworthy comsetic changes, some additional equipment, and all-new powertrain for the car. Does the new Vitara Brezza have what it takes to retain its predecessor’s reign as the best sub-compact SUV in the country?

We have compiled a list of the 5 changes Maruti Suzuki has brought to the new Vitara Brezza as compared to the outgoing model, take a read –

1) Design Changes

The Vitara Brezza soldiered on in the Indian market without any cosmetic updates for over three years. Since design is an important aspect in this segment, Maruti Suzuki has mildly updated the car’s exteriors, as well as the interiors to keep it looking fresh.

The car gets a redesigned front fascia with a new grille, flanked by LED projector headlamps which are integrated with daytime running lamps. The car gets slightly altered bumpers on both the ends, along with new LED tail lamps. Maruti Suzuki has also equipped a set of new 16-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels on the Vitara Brezza facelift.

2) Interiors and Features

Inside the cabin, the updated Vitara Brezza carries forward the overall simplistic layout from the outgoing model. However, it gets a new techno effect accents around the cabin with new seat upholstery. The car also gets a new leather-wrapped steering wheel, which increases the premium quotient of the car.

In terms of features on offer, the 2020 Vitara Brezza gets Maruti Suzuki’s Smartplay Studio 2.0 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and features like live traffic navigation, vehicle alerts and curated online content. Other new features include auto folding outside rear view mirrors, along with auto dimming IRVM, cruise control etc, while it still gets a multi-info display, and keyless entry with push-button start/stop.

3) New Powertrain

Until now, the Vitara Brezza was offered with a sole BS4-compliant Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre diesel four-cylinder DDiS 200 diesel engine, producing 90 PS ofv maximum power and 200 Nm peak torque. However, the said powertrain has been discontinued and replaced with a new BS6-compliant 1.5-litre naturally aspirated K15B petrol engine, that is also offered with the Ciaz.

The petrol powertrain belts out 15 PS more power at 105 PS, but generates 62 Nm lesser torque at 138 Nm, as compared to the outgoing oil-burner. While the diesel unit had a claimed fuel efficiency of 24.3 km/l, the petrol engine makes do with a figure of 17.03 km/l for MT and 18.76 km/l for the automatic variants, since the latter has also been equipped with Maruti’s SHVS mild-hybrid technology.

4) Transmission Options

The 2020 Vitara Brezza facelift continues to use a 5-speed manual transmission as standard, while it also gets an optional AMT. As mentioned earlier, the automatic transmission of the sub-compact SUV is paired with the manufacturer’s smart hybrid system with lithium-ion battery, and also gets the hill hold assist feature.

5) New Paint Schemes

Maruti Suzuki has always offered the Vitara Brezza with quirky exterior paint schemes, which actually complements the car. With the 2020 facelift, the SUV now gets three new dual-tone paint schemes including Sizzling Red, which comes with a Midnight Black roof; Torque Blue, which comes with the same Midnight Black roof; and Granite Grey, which gets an Autumn Orange roof.

The 2020 Vitara Brezza facelift certainly brings a lot more to the table than before, but the competitors still feel more stacked. However, its the overall package that attracts buyers to the Maruti Suzuki sub-compact SUV, and we expect the upcoming car to continue to post good sales numbers, after its launch in mid-February.