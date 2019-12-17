2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Spied On Video

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift is expected to launch in the coming months with a BSVI compliant 1.5-litre SHVS petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki has been enduring tremendous success with the Vitara Brezza. The sub-four-metre SUV was introduced back in early 2016 and it has been the segment leader ever since by dethroning Ford EcoSport. Despite the arrival of highly capable rivals, the Vitara Brezza continued its status as the most sold subcompact SUV in the country every month.

Tata launched the Nexon in late 2017 and it quickly became the second best-selling model within the space by averaging around 4,500 units but the debut of Hyundai Venue has been a hammer blow for not just the Nexon but Vitara Brezza as well. Dubbed India’s first connected SUV, the Venue has come in with plenty of segment-first features on offer and a wide range of engines to choose from.

As expected, it has beaten Vitara Brezza in sales for consecutive months but the lucrative discounts offered by Maruti Suzuki turned the tide back in its favour. The Vitara Brezza managed to register higher sales volume than the Venue in the last three months and for the dominance to sustain, the arrival of the facelift is pivotal.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer will likely unveil the updated Vitara Brezza in the coming months (2020 Auto Expo debut possible) and it has already been spotted testing a few times. While the test mules wear heavy camouflage, some of the details can indeed be noted. The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza won’t have big exterior changes as the mid-cycle updates will be nothing but subtle.

The Global C platform based five-seater will continue to have the traditional boxy SUV styling but the front end will get refreshed grille, headlamps and bumpers. The story continues on to the back as only minor changes are likely on the cards, as you could see in the disguised prototype. For nearly the last four years, the SUV only uses a 1.3-litre DDiS 200 diesel engine with five-speed MT or five-speed AMT.

The biggest upgrade will be the addition of a new 1.5-litre mild-hybrid engine that will stand in place of the existing oil-burner. In the Ciaz and Ertiga, it makes 104.7 PS and 138 Nm and is mated to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter AT. The motor will obviously be BSVI compliant. To make the proposition more attractive, Maruti Suzuki is expected to include new features into the equipment list.