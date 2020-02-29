2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift – 7 Things To Know

While the pre-facelift Vitara Brezza has continued to be the highest-selling sub-compact SUV in India, it will be interesting to see how its facelifted petrol-only avatar performs

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd recently launched a facelifted version of its sub-compact SUV, the Vitara Brezza at a starting price of Rs 7.34 lakh, which goes up to Rs 11.40 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Apart from the cosmetic updates and additional features, Maruti Suzuki has also replaced the pre-facelift version’s 1.3-litre DDiS 200 diesel engine with a new BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol motor.

Let’s take a look at what all is new on the Vitara Brezza facelift, as compared to the outgoing model –

1) New Front Bumper and Grille

The 2020 Vitara Brezza retains its overall boxy and muscular design, but the front fascia of the car has been slightly redesigned to make the SUV looking fresh. The car sports a new chrome grille with larger air intakes, revamped fog lamp housing and a faux skid plate at the bottom.

2) New Projector Headlamps

The higher-end variants of the Vitara Brezza facelift come equipped with dual LED projector headlamps integrated with LED daytime running lamps that switch up as the turn indicator, as against the conventional halogen turn indicator lamps seen on the outgoing model.

3) New Set of Alloy Wheels

As is the case with any facelift or new model, the Vitara Brezza also gets a new set of 16-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels. The new wheels make the car’s side profile appear more premium than before.

4) New Petrol Powertrain, Diesel Engine Discontinued

Given Maruti Suzuki’s decision to pull out of the diesel business in India, the Vitara Breza, which earlier came with a sole 1.3-litre DDiS 200 diesel engine rated at 90 PS/200 Nm, has now been equipped with Maruti’s 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol motor that generates 15 PS more power (105 PS) but 62 Nm lesser torque (138 Nm) than the outgoing model.

5) SHVS Smart Hybrid in AT Variants

The 2020 Vitara Brezza can either be had with a 5-speed manual transmission, or a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The latter of the two comes coupled with Maruti Suzuki’s SHVS mild-hybrid tech which improves fuel efficiency.

6) Additional Features in Base Trim

Maruti Suzuki is offering the Vitara Brezza in four trims namely LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+. The base LXI variant comes equipped with features like halogen projector headlamps, remote central locking with keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs, tilt-adjustable steering and a dual din music system with Bluetooth connectivity.

7) Higher Tax Bracket

Since the Vitara Brezza has a length of under 4 metres, the sub-compact SUV has enjoyed some tax benefits until now. The tax rate on sub-4m petrol cars with engine capacity less than 1200 cc, and diesel with less than 1500 cc is 29% including 28% GST and 1% Cess charge.

The 2020 Vitara Brezza’s 1.5-litre petrol engine exceeds the limit, and hence attracts a 43% tax rate which includes 28% GST and 15% Cess.