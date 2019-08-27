2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift – 5 Expected Changes

Maruti Suzuki will soon launch the updated Vitara Brezza in India with a host of changes including sunroof, curtain airbags

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer is facing an unprecedented decline in the sales and the overall automobile industry’s sales slump is the major reason. But, it’s a matter of time before Maruti Suzuki jumps back again as they have many new products waiting to be launched in India and the Vitara Brezza Compact SUV facelift will take the lead with a scheduled launch for this fiscal.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is the most sold compact SUV in India and constantly ranks among the top 10 highest selling cars month-on-month basis since launch but after the launch of Hyundai Venue and XUV300, Vitara Brezza lost its top-selling tag to the Hyundai Venue. Here are the top five changes in the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza-

1. 1.5-litre BS-VI Petrol Engine

The first and most important change in the new Vitara Brezza will be addition of a new BS-VI compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine and elimination of the trusted 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine. This will be the first time a petrol engine will be added to the popular SUV. With the implementation date of the new emission norms coming near, Maruti Suzuki announced to stop production of diesel cars in India.

Brezza being a diesel-only model, now need a petrol engine and this will be the 1.5L Smart Hybrid unit which powers the Ciaz mid-size sedan. The unit delivers 21.56 kmpl in Ciaz and is mated to a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed auto gearbox. It produces 103 bhp and 138 Nm of output and we are expecting it in the same state of tune for the Vitara Brezza. Only that Maruti Suzuki could replace the Auto gearbox with AMT unit.

2. Sunroof

One crucial convenience and feel-good feature that was missing in the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and was available in both Hyundai Venue and Hyundai Creta is a Sunroof. The new Vitara Brezza can be offered with a sunroof like Hyundai Venue. The one-touch sunroof will also have a hand-operated slider to close the fabric layer in case of sunlight.

3. Suzuki Connect

Suzuki Connect is the company’s telematics and connectivity app that can be installed on your smartphone and can be connected via a OBD port installed device, which is tamper-proof. While Maruti Suzuki is offering the Suzuki Connect as an accessory that can be purchased for Rs. 9,999 for a three-year subscription, given that Hyundai has added a BlueLink connected tech to Venue, Maruti Suzuki might offer the Suzuki Connect as standard in Vitara Brezza, with an annual subscription pack. The Suzuki Connect can be used to access features like vehicle tracking, vehicle health, geo-fencing, emergency assistance, service reminder and more.

4. Curtain Airbags

While the Vitara Brezza is offered with dual airbags, the new facelifted SUV will come with curtain airbags in the top-spec variant. Which means the Vitara Brezza will now have 4 airbags. It is being speculated that the airbags are being offered as an answer to Hyundai Venue that comes with 6-airbags on the top-spec model.

5. Design Changes

Lastly, the Vitara Brezza facelift will be offered with some design changes in the exterior to make it look more bulky and wider. This means, Maruti Suzuki will redesign the bumpers both at the front and back adding LED lights and Day Time Running Lights. Expect some chrome treatment and split style headlamps too. Also, Maruti can add new alloy wheels to the Vitara Brezza.

