Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 1.5-litre BS6 petrol engine develops 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of torque and is paired with either a five-speed MT or a four-speed AT

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today launched the BS6 compliant petrol version of the S-Cross in the domestic market and is priced between Rs. 8.39 lakh for the entry-level variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 12.39 lakh for the range-topping model (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi). The crossover has been on sale in India since August 2015 and it has been a decent success for the brand.

It received a facelift in late 2017 and its sales prospects did improve from then on. Following the discontinuation of the 1.6-litre DDiS 320 Diesel engine, the crossover was retailed only with a 1.3-litre DDiS 200 diesel engine and courtesy of the stringent BS6 emission standards that came into implementation since April 1, 2020 the oil-burner was phased out.

The largest carmaker in the country has been expanding the 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder SHVS petrol engine’s presence in recent times and the facelifted Vitara Brezza gained the powerplant earlier this year. It can also be found in the Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6. The same motor is used in the S-Cross and it develops a maximum power output of 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque and delivers 18.55km/l of fuel efficiency.

S-Cross 1.5L Petrol Variants Ex-Showroom Price S-Cross Petrol 1.5L Sigma MT Rs. 8.39 Lakh S-Cross Petrol 1.5L Delta MT Rs. 9.60 Lakh S-Cross Petrol 1.5L Zeta MT Rs. 9.95 Lakh S-Cross Petrol 1.5L Alpha MT Rs. 11.15 Lakh S-Cross Petrol 1.5L Delta AT Rs. 10.83 Lakh S-Cross Petrol 1.5L Zeta AT Rs. 11.18 Lakh S-Cross Petrol 1.5L Alpha AT Rs. 12.39 Lakh

Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “S-Cross holds an indispensable position in our NEXA portfolio, appreciated for its striking exteriors, elegant interiors, and strong road presence. Built on NEXA’s values of ‘Create. Inspire.’, the new S-Cross Petrol offers a powerful drive experience with refined performance. This is complemented by a dominating and authoritative design language along with feature-rich interiors. Appealing to the customers who strive for adventure and performance, the launch of the powerful all new S-Cross with 1.5 litre petrol engine and automatic variant will offer customers a delightful experience. “

It is hooked with a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. The S-Cross is now offered in seven variants – four manual and three auto. The Smart Hybrid technology has enabled high fuel economy on the five-seater as well. Compared to the old model, the petrol version does not boast any visual differences except for the added Smart Hybrid badge on the tailgate.

The interior retains the black theme and it comes equipped with a SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with cloud-based functions, automatic climate control, engine start/stop button, steering mounted controls, electrically operable ORVMs, and so on.