2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis TVC Released Ahead Of Launch

2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets subtle cosmetic updates and latest SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system along with BSVI 1.2-litre petrol engine

Amidst showcasing a host of models including the Vitara Brezza facelift, Swift Hybrid, S-Presso S-CNG and Jimny, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has also unveiled the updated Ignis at the ongoing 2020 Auto Expo in India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. The 2020 Ignis will go on sale later this month and a new teaser video endorsing its features has been officially posted online.

Said to be the new urban compact SUV, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis has been shown driven through narrow streets and tight spaces to escape the stop-and-go traffic and its compactness meant that it could be parked easily. The Ignis continues to be retailed through the Nexa premium dealerships and is Maruti Suzuki’s entry-level model in that chain of network.

The Ignis has been around for years without any major updates and this time around, it has received only subtle cosmetic changes largely concentrated on the front fascia. The redesigned front grille has U-shaped elements ditching the horizontal chrome slat while the revised bumper section is accompanied by new fog lamp housing and wider air intake.

The faux skid plates, set of new wheels and blackened pillars bring a refreshed vibe to the 2020 Ignis besides the slightly updated rear end. It continues to be based on the fifth-generation Heartect platform that also underpins most of the latest models from the country’s largesr carmaker, and it complies with the advanced crash test and safety regulations.

Maruti Suzuki has made available two new colours: Lucent Orange and Turquoise Blue in the updated model. As for the interior, the 2020 Ignis remains largely similar to the outgoing model and the latest SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system features connected functions along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Pre-bookings for the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis have begun across showrooms and online, and is powered by a BSVI compliant 1.2-litre K-series petrol engine developing 82 bhp and 113 Nm. It is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a five-speed AMT is offered as an option. The Ignis goes up against Tata Tiago, Ford Figo, Mahindra KUV100, etc.