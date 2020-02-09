2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift Unveiled – Top 5 Things To Know

2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift comes with exterior revisions and connective features; powered by BSVI compliant 1.2-litre petrol motor

Maruti Suzuki unveiled a slew of new products at the 2020 Auto Expo including the Futuro-e SUV-coupe concept. Following the debut of the facelifted Vitara Brezza, the updated version of the Ignis had also been unveiled the next day. Just as its compact SUV sibling, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets subtle cosmetic changes and addition of new features and here they are listed into five:

1) Updated Front Fascia:

The key visual updates can be seen on the front fascia as it adorns redesigned front grille with U-shaped toothed element, revised front bumper, and addition of faux skid plate up front and rear.

Besides the notable changes to the front end, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis comes with black coloured pillars, grey roof rails and a subtly updated tail lamps to stretch the lifecycle of the existing model.

2. Two New Colour Schemes:

Maruti Suzuki has intrdoduced two new paint options to the 2020 Ignis and they are New Turquoise and Lucent Orange. They are accompanied by Stargaze Blue with black roof, Stargaze Blue with silver roof and Lucent Orange with black roof.

3. Based On Same Heartect Platform:

The Ignis continues to be underpinned by the fifth generation Heartect architecture with use of high tensile and ultra high tensile steel for body construction.

4. BSVI 1.2L Petrol Engine:

Under the hood, the facelifted Ignis gets a 1.2-litre K-series VVT petrol engine meeting BSVI emission regulations. It kicks out 83 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4,200 rpm. The engine is connected to a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a five-speed AMT as an option.

5. Interior With New Connective Features:

The cabin features the latest 17.78 cm SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity with the ability for cloud functions, alongside live traffic status, onboard navigation and voice recognition.

Pre-bookings for the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis have begun across authorised showrooms in India before going on sale later this month and the model offers standard safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reversing sensor, driver and co-driver seatbelt reminder, speed warning system, ISOFIX child seat restraint, etc.