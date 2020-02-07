2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift Revealed, Launch Later This Month

2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets subtle cosmetic updates and it uses the same BSVI compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki has used the 2020 Auto Expo to unveil a slew of new products and the Futuro-e SUV coupe concept that previews the future design language of the brand. Amongst the exhibits, the CNG and hybrid powertrain equipped cars like S-Presso CNG and Swift Hybrid expressed the company’s intentions to reduce carbon footprint under the ‘Mission Green Million’ theme.

Yesterday, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer unveiled the facelifted Vitara Brezza. The 2020 version of the compact SUV’s bookings have commenced across the country and it gets cosmetic revisions and a new BSVI compliant 1.5-litre K-series four-cylinder petrol engine with SHVS technology as in the Ertiga and XL6.

On the third day of the biennial Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki has lifted the covers off the updated Ignis. The urban runabout is originally based on the Suzuki iM-4 concept and boasts design details paying tribute to some of the legendary Suzuki models sold globally. The Ignis was brought into India as the third product from Nexa premium dealerships.

It has been a decent seller for the largest carmaker in the country and could not achieve higher volumes as its budget based siblings due to its market positioning as a premium product. Four years following its local debut at the 2016 Auto Expo, it has gained a much-needed updates inside and out at the same show but they are nothing more than subtle.

It stands in accordance with the evolving styling philosophy of the brand that can be clearly visible in the S-Presso and latest Wagon R. The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets a redesigned front bumper, new front grille with U-shaped toothed element in place of the chrome slat, a subtly updated rear end and so on to stretch its lifespan in the existing generation.

The blackened pillars, grey roof rails, faux skid plate up front and rear are other main highlights. Stepping inside the cabin, you could find the latest 17.78 cm SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. As in the facelifted Vitara Brezza, it gets cloud connectivity, onboard navigation, live traffic status and voice recognition.

Underpinned by the fifth generation lightweight Heartect platform, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis continues to be powered by the 1.2-litre K-series VVT petrol engine updated to meet BSVI emission standards. It develops 83 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4,200 rpm.

The unit is paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT (AGS) transmission. It gets high tensile and ultra high tensile steel construction according to the brand and has dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, front seatbelt reminder, high speed alert, seatbelt pre-tensioner with force limiters and ISOFIX child seat restraint system.

Pre-bookings of the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis have begun across authorised dealerships in India and it comes in two new colour options namely New Turquoise and Lucent Orange along with Stargaze Blue with black roof, Stargaze Blue with silver roof and Lucent Orange with black roof.