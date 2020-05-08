2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi (Base Version) Spotted

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift gets some new features, a redesigned front fascia, and also gets a new 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki introduced a mid-life facelifted version of the Dzire in the Indian market in March, and now we have the first pictures of the sub-4m sedan’s entry-level LXi model, which has been spotted at a dealership yard. The Dzire has been the best-selling offering in its segment, and Maruti Suzuki aims to continue the dominance with this refresh.

The 2020 Dzire gets a new front fascia with a large cascading grille. The LXi model does get chrome treatment on the border of the front grille, as well as the fog lamp housing. However, it misses out on fog lamps. This model gets standard halogen headlamps instead of projector units seen on the top-end model, that also get LED DRLs.

While the 2020 Dzire LXi does not get alloy wheels, or even wheel caps, it does get body-coloured ORVMs and door handles. The turn indicators are also placed on the wing mirrors as standard. Talking about the rear-end of the sedan, no significant changes can be seen as compared to the higher models.

In terms of features on offer, the Dzire has been equipped with the latest version of Maruti Suzuki’s SmartPlay Studio, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. Apart from that, it now also gets a coloured TFT multi-info display and cruise control. On the safety front, the 2020 Dzire comes with ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, Hill Hold Assist, high-speed alert system, front seatbelt reminder and ESP (Electronic Stability Program).

Under the hood, the car gets a new BS6-compliant 1.2-litre DualJet VVT petrol engine that comes with idle start-stop function. The engine generates a maximum power output of 90 PS, which is 7 PS more than the pre-facelift model. However, the peak torque output is still rated at 113 Nm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki retails the 2020 Dzire facelift at a starting price of Rs 5.89 lakh for the aforementioned LXi variant, which goes up to Rs 8.80 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. The car competes against the likes of Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire, Hyundai Aura etc.