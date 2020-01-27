2020 Maruti Suzuki Alto S-CNG BS6 Launched In India From Rs. 4.32 Lakh

2020 Maruti Suzuki Alto S-CNG BS6 has been launched in two variants and it is claimed to return 31.59 km/kg

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today introduced the S-CNG variant of Alto small hatchback in the domestic market and it has a healthy claimed mileage of 31.59 km/kg. The largest carmaker in the country has long emphasised on the importance of CNG as an immediate alternative fuel before the eventual switch to electrification.

Standing true to its words, the Indo-Japanese has been expanding its S-CNG lineup rapidly and the Alto is the latest to receive that treatment. The Alto S-CNG comes as the first BSVI compliant CNG vehicle in India well ahead of the March 31, 2020 deadline for the more stringent emission standards. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said that his company has been encouraged by the customers’ acceptance for the CNG technology.

Maruti Suzuki further stated that the S-CNG vehicle range is in line with the Indian Government’s vision of reducing oil import and enhancing share of natural gas from 6.2 per cent in the current period to 15 per cent by 2030. The factory-fitted Alto BS6 S-CNG will be available for Rs. 4.32 lakh and Rs. 4.36 lakh and it will offered in LXi S-CNG and LXi (O) S-CNG entry-level variants respectively.

As the other S-CNG vehicles, the Maruti Suzuki Alto S-CNG is equipped with dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and intelligent injection system. The technologies help in delivering optimum performance and enhanced drivability across different driving conditions according to the brand. The Alto was the first Maruti Suzuki model to gain BSVI compliance back in April 2019.

The company has sold more than one lakh units of the BSVI Alto so far and overall the tally stands at over five lakh units. The Ciaz became the eleventh model within the domestic portfolio to receive BSVI updates a few days ago and it also gained a sporty Ciaz S variant. The Alto has been the most sold model for Maruti Suzuki on yearly basis for the last decade and half.

Cumulatively, about 38 lakh units of the Alto have been retailed over the years and the Alto VXi+ variant with SmartPlay Studio was only introduced recently in response to the growing competition.