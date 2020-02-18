2020 Maruti Ignis Officially Launched In India From Rs. 4.89 Lakh

2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets mild cosmetic updates and interior revisions along with BSVI compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today officially announced the launch of the facelifted Ignis in the domestic market. The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis accompanied the updated Vitara Brezza at the recently concluded 15th edition of the Auto Expo and it has been priced from Rs. 4.89 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the entry-level Sigma variant.

Sold in Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants, the updated Ignis has its top-end petrol AMT trim priced at Rs. 7.19 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Ignis was the third product to have entered the Nexa premium dealerships and it has been a decent seller despite its upmarket positioning.

The major change in the facelifted Ignis can be found under the hood as the 1.2-litre K-series VVT petrol engine has been updated to meet BSVI emission standards and it continues to pump out the same power and torque outputs of 83 PS and 113 Nm respectively. The powertrain is connected to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT (AGS) transmission.



The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis comes as a result of expanding its lifespan and is built on the fifth-generation lightweight Heartect architecture. It complies with the latest crash test and pedestrian standards framed by the goverment. To bring a refreshed vibe into the Ignis, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer has added two new paint schemes.

They are named Lucent Orange and Turquoise Blue alongside three new dual-tone colour options. The two-tone colours are retailed in Zeta and Alpha variants and they cost Rs. 13,000 extra. Additionally, the updated model is offered in Acropolis and Scorcher customisation packages. Cosmetically, the revisions have been concentrated only on the front fascia as it adorns a redesigned grille with U-shaped elements.



It features the latest 17.78 cm SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity enabling cloud-based functions leading to live traffic status, onboard navigation and voice recognition. The new Ignis is available for reservations across authorised showrooms present in the country.