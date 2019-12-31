2020 Maruti Ignis Facelift vs 2018 Maruti Ignis – Top Differences

Leaked images have shown that Suzuki is close to revealing the 2020 Ignis, which will come with some cosmetic updates, the new model could debut at Auto Expo 2020 in India

A set of leaked images that surfaced the web recently reveal that Suzuki is close to revealing the mid-life facelift for the Ignis crossover-style hatchback. The 2020 Maruti Ignis facelift is expected to debut at the Auto Expo 2020 and go on sale immediately thereafter. The new model brings in some styling changes, while the India-spec model will even get a BSVI-compliant petrol engine.

It is noteworthy here that Maruti has already updated the motors of most of its petrol-powered vehicles to attain BSVI-compliance. However, the Maruti Ignis continues to sell with a BSIV-compliant 1.2-litre K-series engine. The facelift, however, will get a BSVI-compliant version, while power and torque figures will remain unchanged at 83 PS and 113 Nm, respectively. Also, the 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT transmission options will be carried forward.

So far, the leaked images have revealed a new set of bumpers and a new front grille for the 2020 Maruti Ignis. Up front, the car will have an all-new bumper that looks more muscular than the one available on the current model. While the pre-facelift model gets chrome detailing around the fog lamp enclosures, the new unit looks bolder and doesn’t have the wide airdam or the chrome detailing of the current model.

Also, the new upper grille is completely different than what the Maruti Ignis currently comes with. Currently, the grille features a horizontal chrome slat but the facelift comes with a ‘toothed’ grille similar to the one seen on the S-Presso. The new grille gives the Ignis a completely different identity, thereby making it look fresher. The headlamps and the bonnet, however, remain untouched.

Even the rear of the 2020 Maruti Ignis comes with a new bumper that makes it look a tad different from the posterior of the current model. While more changes aren’t known at the moment, there are chances that the updated hatchback will even get a new set of alloy wheels. Similarly, the interior could get some styling updates in the form of a new upholstery or an updated instrument console.

Also, the 2020 Maruti Ignis could come with some new colour options to further refresh the exterior look. While the prices could see a revision, what’s for sure is that the updated model won’t be sold with the plethora of discount offers currently available on this B1-segment hatchback.