2020 Maruti Ignis Facelift Spied Undisguised In India, Launch Soon

2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift will likely go on sale in the coming weeks and it will be powered by a BSVI compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine

We brought you leaked pictures of the updated Ignis with cosmetic changes a few weeks ago and exclusively revealed that the production of the facelifted model has begun in India. Now, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis has been spied undisguised for the first time and its launch will happen in the coming weeks. It could be part of the India-Japanese brand’s lineup at the 2020 Auto Expo early next month as well.

The Ignis is based on the Suzuki iM-4 concept and has some design traits harking back to the old Suzuki models. The production-spec model was first showcased at the Tokyo Motor Show before going on sale in its home country. As for India, the Ignis debuted as the third vehicle to enter the then newly established Nexa premium outlets and was a far cry from the budget-based hatchbacks Maruti Suzuki renowned for.

The Ignis graced the public at the 2016 Auto Expo and the following year it replaced the aging Ritz in the domestic range. The competition in the volume segments has certainly grown over the last couple of years and Maruti Suzuki itself has often been introducing new models such as the S-Presso and third-generation Wagon R to extend its advantage at the top.

The mid-cycle update for the Ignis comes three years after its market debut and it does have noticeable frontal changes to differentiate itself from the outgoing model. It features a revised front bumper elevating its sporty appeal while the U-shaped toothed front grille is another highlight replacing the chrome slat. The changes up front brings the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis more in line with models like the S-Presso.

Besides the updates to the front fascia, the mini runaround gets subtle changes to the rear as well. We can expect Maruti Suzuki to spice up the proceedings by adding up new features and customisable accessory options. On the inside, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis comes with a revised cabin comprising of new seats and the latest take on the SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The Ignis will continue to use the 1.2-litre K-series petrol engine with BSVI compliance. It generates a maximum power output of 83 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4,200 rpm. It is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a five-speed AMT is an option.

Spy Pic Source: Saurabh Saini