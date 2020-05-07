2020 Maruti Dzire Facelift Spotted At Dealer Yard, First Pics [Exclusive]

2020 Maruti Dzire facelift comes with updates to the front fascia and addition of new equipment; powered by a Dual Jet petrol engine

In March 2020, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the facelifted Dzire in the domestic market with notable updates and it has been spotted at the dealership yard for the first time. The most successful sedan in the country for quite a long time in terms of garnering volume rivals against Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor, Ford Aspire and Volkswagen Ameo.

The compact sedan has been on sale in 2008 and gained its most significant generation shift in 2017. In response to the growing competition involving facelifted Tigor and new Aura, the five-door sedan received an update with exterior changes and it has been priced between Rs. 5.89 lakh for the base LXi trim and it goes all the way up to Rs. 8.80 lakh for the top-spec ZXi+ AGS version (ex-showroom, New Delhi), however, the 1.3L diesel version has been discontinued due to BS6 Compliance.

2020 Maruti Dzire Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) Dzire LXi Rs. 5.89 lakh Dzire VXi Rs. 6.79 lakh Dzire VXi AGS Rs. 7.31 lakh Dzire ZXi Rs. 8.00 lakh Dzire ZXi AGS Rs. 8.80 lakh Dzire ZXi+ Rs. 8.28 lakh Dzire ZXi+ AGS Rs. 8.80 lakh

The largest automaker in India has announced the commencement of deliveries for the waiting customers as it has revealed a new SOP protocol with safety, sanitization and hygiene of the customers as well as employees at the forefront while the manufacturing will be started from 12th May from Manesar plant.

Firstly, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire is offered in LXi, VXi, VXi AGS, ZXi, ZXi+, ZXi AGS, ZXi+ AGS trims with two new colour choices namely Premium Silver and Phoenix Red.

As for the exterior, the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets a redesigned front fascia with bigger grille, updated headlamps and new fog lamp housing. With no proportional changes, the 2020 Dzire features subtle changes elsewhere. On the inside, it gains wooden finish, cruise control, flush type parking sensors, and seats with 3D look.

The equipment list also comprises of Electronic Stability Program with Hill Hold, TFT multi-info display, auto-folding ORVMs, SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with voice recognition and cloud-based functions like live traffic updates.

It is powered by the 1.2-litre Dual Jet K-series four-cylinder petrol engine developing 90 PS and 113 Nm. It boasts idle start/stop technology and uses higher compression ration, piston cooling jet and cooled EGR for reduced friction and powertrain efficiency. The engine is connected to a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.