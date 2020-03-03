2020 Maruti Dzire Facelift 1.2L Dualjet Petrol To Deliver 24.12 km/l Mileage

2020 Maruti Dzire facelift will feature the same 90 PS 1.2-litre motor that is available on the Baleno, it will offer a mileage of 24.12 kmpl with AGS and 23.26 with manual transmission

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will soon launch the mid-life facelift of the Dzire. The hot-selling Swift-based sub-4-metre sedan has been one of the highest-selling cars in the country and the updated version will likely help the third generation of the popular compact sedan clock even better sales numbers. The new model will launch in April this year and other than a host of minor styling changes, it will also get the 1.2-litre Dualjet engine from the Baleno.

Other than this, the facelifted Maruti Dzire will even get some additional features, which should help it steal the limelight away from recent launches like those of the Hyundai Aura and the Tata Tigor. The upcoming batch of updates will probably help the sub-4-metre sedan look as modern as its fresher rivals.

Our sources inform us that the 2020 Maruti Dzire facelift will be loaded with additional features like ESP (Electronic Stability Program) with Hill Hold function and cruise control, flush type parking sensors, updated, latest SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment unit that offers Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and voice recognition along with cloud-based functions.

Also, the front and the rear brakes of the Dzire will be replaced with bigger units that should ensure faster deceleration. The interior will feature a more premium upholstery and an updated trim. Other new features will include auto-folding ORVMs and coloured TFT multi-information display. Visually, the new model will look bolder due to a bigger front grille, new foglamp housings and sleeker pair of headlamps. Even the alloy wheels could be given a new design.

Powering the 2020 Maruti Dzire facelift will be a BSVI-compliant 1.2-litre Dual-VVT petrol engine that will be paired with an idle start-stop system. The new engine is already available on the Maruti Baleno and is related to the current 1.2-litre K12B motor. However, it delivers a higher maximum power of 90 PS and a peak torque of 113 Nm.

Even the mileage will witness an increment with the manual version offering 23.26 kmpl and the AGS model delivering 24.12 kmpl. The additional fuel mileage should help the new vehicle fill the void left by the discontinuation of the diesel variant.