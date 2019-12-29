2020 Baleno Facelift Launched In Indonesia, Looks Sportier

While the Maruti Baleno on sale in India received a minor facelift earlier this year, the Indonesia-spec model has received RS-like treatment

Earlier this year, Maruti Baleno, the largest-selling B2-segment hatchback in the country, received a minor nip and tuck treatment along with a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine. These updates work together to make the small car more relevant to the country. In a recent update, PT Suzuki Indomobil Sales, the official channel of Suzuki in Indonesia, has launched an updated Baleno in the Indonesian car market.

The Indonesia-spec Baleno gets a handful of updates, both for its exterior and interior, to make the car feel a tad more premium. Upfront, the car gets a revised grille trim along with a new bumper and LED projector headlamps. It may be noted here that the bumper sported by this car is different from what is available on the India-spec version.

Compared to the rather simple-looking bumper of the India-spec Maruti Baleno, the Indonesian model gets a really sporty unit along with a very tasty-looking diffuser. This is the same bumper and spitter combo as seen on the India-spec 2019 Baleno RS facelift. Other than the fresh new bumper, the updated Baleno also gets sporty polished alloy wheels, a sporty new rear bumper and updated fog lights.

The 2020 Baleno for Indonesia is available in five colour options – Solid Fire Red, Prime Stargaze Blue, Pearl Midnight Black, Metallic Premium Silver, and Pearl Arctic White. The interior remains largely the same in terms of styling but gets a new touchscreen infotainment unit. Furthermore, the Indonesia-spec model gets a headrest for the middle passenger at the rear, which is something that is not available on the India-spec model.

Powering the Indonesia-spec Baleno is the same K14B petrol engine that powered the last-gen Ertiga and the pre-facelift Ciaz. This 1,373cc motor delivers a maximum power of 92.4 PS at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 130 Nm at 4,200 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission as standard and a 4-speed automatic unit as optional.

The automatic transmission model of the Baleno is priced at Rp 233.5 million (OTR, Jakarta), while the manual transmission-equipped version costs Rp 221 million (OTR, Jakarta). The new model is Rp 3 million costlier than the outgoing version.