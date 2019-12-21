2020 Mahindra XUV500 Takes Shape; Spotted Testing Again

New-gen Mahindra XUV500 will likely go on sale in late 2020 with a range of exterior and interior upgrades

Mahindra has been preparing to launch a slew of new vehicles next year and it includes the new generation XUV 500, Scorpio as well as the second generation Thar. The 2020 Mahindra XUV500 could be introduced towards the later part of next year and it has been caught on camera quite a number of times already.

The recent images suggest that the test mules are indeed evolving as the updated rear end shows more vertically aligned tail lamp setup and redesigned tailgate. They do not appear to be in the production state yet but we could see the final outcome in the coming months as more images of the progressive test prototypes surface on the internet.

On the outside, the new-gen Mahindra XUV500 will likely take an evolutionary approach to design language as the existing silhouette could be retained but the styling elements may see dramatic revisions. We can expect smaller headlamps, vertically positioned LED DRLs as seen in the smaller XUV300, reworked bumper and air intake area and so on.

The test mules do uncover a prominent kink on the rear end while the flush-type door handles will stand in place of the signature cheetah claw design. The proportions of the XUV500 have also been increased to accommodate more space for the occupants. In comparison, the interior will get more substantial changes.

The dashboard and centre console will likely get a brand new design while a large floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity could be at the heart of the action with better connectivity and entertainment-based features to rival the latest crop of mid-size SUVs such as MG Hector and Kia Seltos.

Besides less use of operable buttons, a brand new steering wheel, repositioned AC vents, use of premium materials and an updated instrument cluster may also be on the cards. As for the engine lineup, a BSVI compliant diesel unit, which is believed to develop around 180 hp. It will be connected to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter AT.