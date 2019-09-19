2020 Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing For The First Time – Video

2020 Mahindra XUV500 is expected to go on sale towards the end of next year and will more likely spawn a Ford C-SUV

Mahindra & Mahindra was reported at the beginning of this year to be working on the next generation XUV500 and the test mule has finally been caught on camera for the first time. The video suggests that the second-gen SUV internally codenamed W601 has commenced its road testing. Amidst wearing heavy camouflage, the six slated horizontal front grille can be clearly seen.

The headlamps and tail lamps indicate that the next-gen XUV500 is indeed in its initial stages of testing as they are not production-ready parts. The monocoque SUV will more likely be based on a brand new architecture. The XUV500 did enter the Indian market as a revolutionary product ahead of its time in 2011 with a monocoque body and over the years it has witnessed updates but nothing too significant.

Just as the platform, the styling is expected to be quite different altogether compared to the existing model and we will know more about it when the test prototype evolves. The spy video also shows that the overall silhouette and the window kinks quirky of the XUV500 remain identical. The rear end could get a completely redesigned package as well.

The homegrown auto major is believed to seek overseas expertise from its North American Technical Centre in Troy, Michigan, US along with inputs from the famed Italian design house Pininfarina as well as local centres. The increase in dimensions should allow for roomier cabin and especially a bigger third row. The second generation Mahindra XUV500 could spawn a Ford C-segment SUV as well.

While the new avatar of the XUV500 is expected to go on sale towards the end of next year, the Ford C-SUV having its own distinguishing characteristics may arrive in early 2021. To expand the range of offering and in response to the challenge from new mid-size SUVs such as Kia Seltos and MG Hector, the 2020 Mahindra XUV500 could be offered in multiple seating configurations.

Its pricing may start from Rs. 12.5 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the powertrain, a newly developed 2.0-litre diesel engine will stand in place of the bigger 2.2-litre diesel unit with BSVI compliance. The more powerful motor is expected to generate around 185 horsepower. Both six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmissions will be offered with AWD in the top-spec variants.