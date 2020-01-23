2020 Mahindra XUV500 Spied Again, Possible Debut At Auto Expo 2020

The next-generation 2020 Mahindra XUV500 will be underpinned by an all-new platform that will even form the base of an upcoming SUV from Ford-Mahindra partnership

Mahindra & Mahindra, the popular homegrown carmaker, has been working on a host of new products that will be launched this year. The list of upcoming Mahindra cars includes new-generation models of the Thar, Scorpio and XUV500. In line with this, the next-gen 2020 Mahindra XUV500 was recently spotted testing. There are enough chances that the next-gen XUV500 would make its world premiere at the Auto Expo 2020.

The 2020 Mahindra XUV500 will be a complete model replacement for the current model, which was launched way back in 2011 but has seen gazillion updates ever since. The new-gen XUV500 will be seen carrying a refreshed design, modern features and new engine options. Moreover, it will be underpinned by an all-new platform that will be even used for the upcoming small SUV from Ford India.

While all the test mules of the 2020 Mahindra XUV500 that have been seen so far have carried heavy camouflage, it’s pretty much for sure that the new model would carry LED headlamps and taillamps, 18-inch alloy wheels and new door handles. The flush-type door handles could even offer a powered pop-out feature.

Also, it’s clearly evident from the spy images that the next-gen 2020 Mahindra XUV500 will have a bolder stance, a wider front grille and LED DRLs somewhat similar in orientation as those of the XUV300. At the rear, the new-gen SUV will have a smaller rear quarter glass.

On the inside, the 2020 Mahindra XUV500 will be kitted out with a more upmarket dashboard that will feature a large-size floating-type touchscreen infotainment unit. The SUV will even come with a flat-bottom steering wheel along with an all-digital instrument cluster.

Powering the 2020 Mahindra XUV500 will be an all-new BSVI-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine that will produce a maximum power of 180 PS and a peak torque of 200 Nm. The same motor will be even found under the hood of the new generation models of the Thar and the Scorpio, albeit, in different power-tunes.

