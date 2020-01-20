2020 Mahindra Thar Test Mule Crashes Into Maruti Omni

The new-gen 2020 Mahindra Thar will be propelled by BSVI-compliant diesel engine, it will be sold with a highly capable four-wheel-drive system with low and high range.

In November 2019, a test mule of the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio had caught fire while testing in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Now, in a similar case, a test mule of the 2020 Mahindra Thar has suffered heavy damage in a crash with a Maruti Omni during night testing in Himachal.

As seen in the images of the test mule, the collision was of such a high magnitude that the driver-side of the front-end is completely destroyed. On the other hand, the Maruti Omni that has collided with the test mule of the 2020 Mahindra Thar has flipped over. While more details aren’t available, it surely looks like the Omni collided head-on with the test mule.

The next generation 2020 Mahindra Thar will make its debut at the Auto Expo 2020. The new model will be available in both hard-top and soft-top variants and should come across as a more premium offering than the current model.

The design of the 2020 Mahindra Thar will be, in essence, an evolved version of the outgoing model, which means the new version will look more sophisticated without losing its rugged characteristics. Even the interior will be far more upmarket than that of the current model and will offer front-facing rear seats, at least on select high-end variants.

Powering the 2020 Mahindra Thar will be an all-new BSVI-compliant diesel engine that will also power the new-gen Scorpio, albeit in a different power tune. The updated motor should offer enhanced refinement and a stronger performance. Of course, being a BSVI-compliant unit, it will also have lower emissions.

Currently, the Thar is available with a 2.5-litre diesel engine that produces a maximum power of 105 bhp at 3,800 rpm and a peak torque of 274 Nm fro 1,800-2,000 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. A robust 4×4 system makes the Thar highly capable off the road and the new-gen model won’t be any different in this aspect.