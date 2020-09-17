2020 Mahindra Thar Takes A Risky And Dramatic Jump – Video

The second generation Mahindra Thar will be sold in a 2.2-litre diesel and a new 2.0-litre petrol engine option with manual and automatic transmission choices

Mahindra & Mahindra will be unveiling the official prices of the new generation Thar on October 2. The debut of the off-roader was hosted by the middle of last month and it rose plenty of anticipation beforehand. The homegrown UV specialist has been releasing a series of promotional videos showcasing the capabilities of the new Thar online in recent weeks.

The second generation Mahindra Thar comes with a host of changes inside and out. While the design gets an evolutionary update, the interior is brand new with more premium bits and pieces. The cabin has been thoroughly upgraded with features pertaining to comfort, convenience and safety and thus the new Thar moves up a notch by becoming a lifestyle off-roader.

The brand will also be offering a range of customisation options and accessories with the 2020 Thar. As for the prices, it will likely be priced between Rs. 9.75 lakh and Rs. 12.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will be retailed in AX (adventure based) and LX (lifestyle based) variants appealing to a wider set of customers than before.

In a recent video going viral on YouTube, the 2020 Mahindra Thar can be seen jumping on a ramp and the height it got to in slow motion is just crazy to begin with. The intentional jump over the steep ramp is nothing short of dramatic and it is an indication of the go-anywhere capabilities the new off-roader will possess.

The suspension seems to have been bottomed out judging by the noise made. The driver did manage to keep things at bay and recovered well showcasing the composure of the new Thar and his skills of course. The jump appears to have been well documented by a photographer standing by the side and clicking away things.

The approach to the ramp was not as good though as the Thar could have flipped. Mahindra has made several improvements to the Thar to make it a better off-roader than before and is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel and a new 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine.