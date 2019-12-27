2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted With Led DRLs Ahead Of Launch

2020 Mahindra Thar will likely make its global premiere at the upcoming Auto Expo in February; could be offered in different seating configurations

Mahindra & Mahindra has been selling the Thar since 2010 and it has created a cult following of its own. With stringent emission standards coming into effect from April 1, 2020 Mahindra is taking the opportunity to introduce a brand new avatar of the off-roading SUV and the test mules have already been caught on camera multiple times.

The DI variant of the Thar has already been discontinued and Mahindra bid adieu to the current model with a limited edition as well. The second-generation Thar will more likely make its world premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo in February before going on sale in the subsequent months and it could accompany the new-gen Scorpio as Mahindra will try to consolidate its position in the established segments.

The homegrown UV specialists have implemented noticeable cosmetic updates to the forthcoming Thar and we showed you an alloy wheel equipped prototype a few days ago. The new spy shot clearly indicates the changes up front as the 2020 Mahindra Thar gets evolutionary updates. It adorns the signature vertically slated grille, round-shaped headlamps, horizontal LED DRLs positioned on the fender and updated bumper with fog lamps.

The dimensions of the off-road appear to have grown for the betterment of interior space while the rear end features subtle revisions including LED tail lamps. It is expected to be offered in five- and six-seater configurations as well as hard- and soft-top versions.

The interior of the 2020 Mahindra Thar is also subjected to updates as the top-spec variants will get a large touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity features. Elsewhere, there looks to be a revised centre console and dashboard alongside new multi-functional steering wheel and physical buttons.

As for the powertrain, the 2020 Mahindra Thar reportedly gets the 2.5-litre CRDe diesel engine updated to meet BSVI compliance and the performance numbers may also change as well. A new 2.0-litre petrol engine could also be on the cards for the near future. Both 2WD and 4WD systems will be on offer.